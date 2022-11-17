ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vallejo Traffic Accident Shuts Down Highway

Traffic Diverted Due to an Accident on State Route 37. A major traffic accident in Vallejo closed down State Route 37 on November 16. The collision occurred in the westbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Two of the vehicles involved in the collision were a Mercedes Benz SUV and a truck.
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rio Vista Car Crash Causes Fatality and Multiple Injuries

River Road Accident Kills One Driver and Injures Four Others. A Rio Vista car crash head-on occurred on November 17, leaving behind a fatality and multiple injuries. The collision occurred along River Road close to Front Street at about 3:10 in the afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department reported that the accident occurred when a male driver with a juvenile in the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a minivan.
RIO VISTA, CA
ABC10

CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10. A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m. The vehicle left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
oc-breeze.com

Ten CHP uniformed employees honored for heroism

On November 15, 10 California Highway Patrol (CHP) uniformed employees were presented with the highest honor the state can bestow upon an employee for their role in valiantly attempting to save the life of a member of the public. For their selfless actions, each of the CHP employees received the...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Friday evening traffic collision in Fairfield kills two

FAIRFIELD - CHP Officers in Solano County responded to a traffic collision that killed two Fairfield residents Friday evening.At approximately 6:15 p.m., a Mazda traveling south struck a Honda traveling on the northbound lane of Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane, near the city of Fairfield, according to California Highway Patrol.The Mazda continued southbound and collided into a tree. Then, the Mazda veered to the right where it collided with a Chrysler traveling in the northbound lane. The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old woman, and one of the passengers, an 11-year-old girl, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision with the tree. Another passenger, a 6-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Honda, 56-year-old Fairfield resident Janice Barry, was unharmed. A 3-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.The driver of the Chrysler, Fairfield resident Virginia Martin, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the CHP at its non-emergency line at (800) 835-5247 or the Solano area office at (707) 639-5600. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Pedestrian Major Injury Accident

A pedestrian major injury accident occurred in Sacramento on November 17 when they were struck by a vehicle. The accident happened on Marconi Avenue between Watt Avenue and Montclair Street around 6:50 a.m. The vehicle involved was identified by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as a Ford F-250 pickup. Major...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 officers hurt after crashing during chase in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Two Sacramento police officers were hurt after crashing during a chase early Monday morning. Sacramento police say, just after midnight Monday, officers tried to pull over a suspect near Haggin Avenue and Nordell Way. The suspect wouldn't stop, however, sparking a chase. Officers pursued the suspect until they crashed into a tree near El Camino and Western avenues. There were two police officers in the patrol vehicle that crashed; both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The officers have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect got away and has not been located. No other information about the suspect has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 killed in Highway 4 crash identified as Solano County residents

PITTSBURG — Five Solano County residents, including three children, were identified as those killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three children crashed against an SUV. Both drivers and the children died at the scene, the CHP said.A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office identified the five as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville; Tiara Tucker, 27, of Vallejo; Mariah Mihailovic, 5, of Vallejo; Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, of Vallejo; and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, of Vallejo.Investigators are still trying to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the highway and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.The agency asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact CHP officers.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove

Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
ELK GROVE, CA

