sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Vallejo Traffic Accident Shuts Down Highway
Traffic Diverted Due to an Accident on State Route 37. A major traffic accident in Vallejo closed down State Route 37 on November 16. The collision occurred in the westbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Two of the vehicles involved in the collision were a Mercedes Benz SUV and a truck.
Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rio Vista Car Crash Causes Fatality and Multiple Injuries
River Road Accident Kills One Driver and Injures Four Others. A Rio Vista car crash head-on occurred on November 17, leaving behind a fatality and multiple injuries. The collision occurred along River Road close to Front Street at about 3:10 in the afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department reported that the accident occurred when a male driver with a juvenile in the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a minivan.
CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to look for drivers that could be impaired or under the […]
KCRA.com
1 dead after car crash involving 3 vehicles in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least one person is dead on Sunday after a crash involving three other vehicles in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard. A woman was...
CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10. A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m. The vehicle left...
I-80 reopened after crash involving 6 cars, jack-knifed big in Auburn
AUBURN, California — Update: 5:15 p.m. All lanes were reopened on westbound Interstate 80 at Elm in Auburn. Caltrans said the roads were temporarily closed due to a crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig. Original:. A crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig has...
KCRA.com
Interstate 80 traffic backed up due to multi-vehicle crash involving a jackknifed trailer
AUBURN, Calif. — A major multi-vehicle crash involving a truck hauling a trailer jackknifed on Interstate 80 is delaying traffic Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said two separate crashes happened on I-80 at the Elm Avenue exit in the Auburn area, according to Caltrans. The first crash had three...
CBS News
Photo released of vehicle possibly tied to deadly North Highlands hit-and-run
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a pickup truck believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in North Highlands. The collision happened on the evening of Nov. 10 on College Oak Drive, just north of Winding Way. The California Highway...
oc-breeze.com
Ten CHP uniformed employees honored for heroism
On November 15, 10 California Highway Patrol (CHP) uniformed employees were presented with the highest honor the state can bestow upon an employee for their role in valiantly attempting to save the life of a member of the public. For their selfless actions, each of the CHP employees received the...
Friday evening traffic collision in Fairfield kills two
FAIRFIELD - CHP Officers in Solano County responded to a traffic collision that killed two Fairfield residents Friday evening.At approximately 6:15 p.m., a Mazda traveling south struck a Honda traveling on the northbound lane of Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane, near the city of Fairfield, according to California Highway Patrol.The Mazda continued southbound and collided into a tree. Then, the Mazda veered to the right where it collided with a Chrysler traveling in the northbound lane. The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old woman, and one of the passengers, an 11-year-old girl, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision with the tree. Another passenger, a 6-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Honda, 56-year-old Fairfield resident Janice Barry, was unharmed. A 3-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.The driver of the Chrysler, Fairfield resident Virginia Martin, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the CHP at its non-emergency line at (800) 835-5247 or the Solano area office at (707) 639-5600.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Major Injury Accident
A pedestrian major injury accident occurred in Sacramento on November 17 when they were struck by a vehicle. The accident happened on Marconi Avenue between Watt Avenue and Montclair Street around 6:50 a.m. The vehicle involved was identified by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as a Ford F-250 pickup. Major...
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
2 officers hurt after crashing during chase in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Two Sacramento police officers were hurt after crashing during a chase early Monday morning. Sacramento police say, just after midnight Monday, officers tried to pull over a suspect near Haggin Avenue and Nordell Way. The suspect wouldn't stop, however, sparking a chase. Officers pursued the suspect until they crashed into a tree near El Camino and Western avenues. There were two police officers in the patrol vehicle that crashed; both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The officers have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect got away and has not been located. No other information about the suspect has been released.
KCRA.com
Bystander struck by car that drove into El Dorado County home, authorities say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was hospitalized when a car drove through a home in El Dorado County, authorities said. Top stories from Saturday featured in video player above. The collision happened Friday night, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said. The bystander was airlifted...
KCRA.com
Video: 4 girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at Sacramento County amusement park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured.
abc10.com
3 children, 2 women identified after deadly wrong-way crash in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. — The three children and two women killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County have been identified. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on SR-4 near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Hyundai Elantra,...
5 killed in Highway 4 crash identified as Solano County residents
PITTSBURG — Five Solano County residents, including three children, were identified as those killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three children crashed against an SUV. Both drivers and the children died at the scene, the CHP said.A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office identified the five as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville; Tiara Tucker, 27, of Vallejo; Mariah Mihailovic, 5, of Vallejo; Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, of Vallejo; and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, of Vallejo.Investigators are still trying to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the highway and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.The agency asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact CHP officers.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
Nexstar Test
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
