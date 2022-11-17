Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
wnewsj.com
Hurricane falls in 3OT to Bulldogs 59-57
WILMINGTON —Battling through four quarters of regulation and three periods of overtime, Batavia outlasted Wilmington 59-57 Monday night at Fred Summers Court. The SBAAC American Division loss puts Wilmington at 1-1, 0-1. Batavia is 2-0, 1-0. The teams were tied at the end of regulation 41-41 then 47-47 after...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton bowlers split with Georgetown
WILMINGTON — Ricky Kempke started the season off with a big game as the East Clinton boys bowling team defeated Georgetown in the season opener at Royal Z Lanes. In the boys match, East Clinton came out on top 2,451 to 2,339 with Kempke bowling a 268 game. He finished with a 438 series.
wnewsj.com
Quakers hold on for 82-74 win over Owls
WILMINGTON — Abdul Kanu poured in 25 points to lift the Wilmington College men’s basketball team to an 82-74 victory over Kenyon College Saturday in the home-opener for the Quakers at Fred Raizk. “Everyone loves playing at home, but it’s winning at home that makes it special,” WC...
wnewsj.com
Second half outburst propels Astros 44-36
LEES CREEK — A big second half effort lifted East Clinton to a 44-36 win over Waynesville Saturday in the championship game of the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament. The Astros (2-0) trailed 24-18 at halftime then outscored the Spartans 26-12 in the second half. East Clinton made a...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester JV girls defeat Hillsboro 33-29
HILLSBORO — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Hillsboro 33-29 Friday night at HHS. Blanchester led 10-5 after one quarter and 19-12 at half. Hillsboro made it a four-point game after three but Blanchester held on for the win. Gracie Roy had seven points and six steals...
wnewsj.com
Astros pull away to win National opener 48-32
BETHEL — East Clinton opened SBAAC National Division play Monday with a 48-32 win at Bethel-Tate. The Astros (3-0, 1-0) are fresh off winning the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament championship Saturday and were locked in a tight one early. Megan Tong had eight points in the first quarter,...
wnewsj.com
Massie wins it in fourth, takes consolation game 35-31
LEES CREEK — In a tight battle from the start, Clinton-Massie rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Fayetteville-Perry 35-31 Saturday in the consolation game of the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament at East Clinton. The win puts the Falcons at 1-1. The Rockets fall to 0-2. McKenna Branham...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College honored among national Colleges of Distinction
WILMINGTON — In the often-cluttered world of college rankings and ratings, Colleges of Distinction prides itself as an “unconventional guide” featuring schools with engaging programs. Wilmington College recently received word of its inclusion again this year as one of the nation’s “Best Colleges,” as selected by Colleges...
wnewsj.com
Prose named Trooper of the Year at Wilmington Post
WILMINGTON – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle L. Prose has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Wilmington Post. The selection of Prose, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Wilmington Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wilmington Post chose Trooper Prose based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton Class of 1982 holds reunion
The East Clinton High School Class of 1982 held a reunion Saturday evening, Nov. 12, in New Vienna. Twenty-one classmates and their guests gathered to reminisce after 40 years. Absent friends and deceased classmates were remembered. Pictured are: (back row, left to right) Kevin Stinson, Tess Holthouse, Kirk McMillan, Dale Robinson, Charlie Hargrave, Tom Holyk, Neil Gilmore, George Wilson, Robin Purtee Griggs, Timothy Larrick; (second row, left to right) Kevin Smith, Bill Kincaid, Pam Thornburg, Darlene Ellenbarger, Tammy Cain, Mie Young Reed, Penny Moore; (front row, left to right) Tod Evans, Ron Kendall, Judy Croghan, Kathy Morgan Woodrow.
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message To Ohio State Players Ahead Of Michigan Game
The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is one of the best in sports. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that's the first thing Ryan Day mentioned to his players after the Buckeyes beat Maryland this Saturday night. Day reminded his players after Saturday evening's game that his team's No....
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
whbc.com
Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End
WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan
A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
wnewsj.com
Locals dazzled at downtown event
Locals braved the blustery cold for the musical and magical merriment of the Hometown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, in downtown Wilmington on Saturday. Locals braved the blustery cold for the musical and magical merriment of the Hometown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, in downtown Wilmington on Saturday.
Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries
So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Times Gazette
A tale of two bells
From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
Ryan Day Gets Crushed For Controversial Play Call vs. Maryland On Saturday
Saturday night's audience is crushing Ohio State head coach Ryan Day for his play-call on what would've been a crucial fourth-down conversion. Day decided to go for a fourth-and-1 on the 42. But instead of trying to pick up the yard on the ground, he elected Stroud drop back and pass. Something that many questioned in the moment.
CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference
It’s no secret to anyone who has watched college football so far this season that Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire country. Harrison has made quite a few absolutely insane circus catches this season, including maybe his best one yet last week, and he Read more... The post CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
