ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Nancy Pelosi to retire from House leadership; stay on as San Francisco representative

By The Associated Press, John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dr0t_0jER89s600

WASHINGTON ( KRON /AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , who represents most of San Francisco in the lower chamber of the U.S. Congress and was the first woman to serve as speaker, announced she will not seek re-election to the Democratic Party leadership in the next Congress but will stay on in the legislative body.

Pelosi stated that it’s time for a new generation to step up.

“Now we must move boldly into the future,” Pelosi said.

Progressive Gordon Mar loses San Francisco District 4 re-election to law-and-order-minded challenger

“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi added. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”

Despite the speakership, the greatest honor she has is representing the City By The Bay in the House, the 82-year-old said.

It was 20 years ago this month that Pelosi became the first woman to be elected to party leadership in Congress. In 2007 she became the first woman to be elected speaker.

Pelosi paid tribute to her father, the late Rep. Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. (D-Md.), the son of Italian immigrants, who from 1939 to 1947 was one of the first Italian Americans in the U.S. Congress. She said the first time she saw the United States Capitol was with him.

“This is the most beautiful building in the world because of what it represents,” Pelosi said, regarding the Capitol building, where she has worked for over 35 years.

Pelosi characterized last week’s election results as a defense of “the rule of law itself,” as many of former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates for election lost, particularly those who embraced his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Pelosi mentioned her work securing investments in clean energy during the Bush administration and enacting the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act during the Obama administration.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the former San Francisco mayor was once related to Pelosi by marriage, called her “the model of dedicated public service” in a statement.

“Speaker Pelosi has never wavered in the fight to better our nation, even in the face of opposition or hate,” Newsom stated. “Time and again, she has delivered for California and for the nation, often in the face of unspeakable odds. Her career in Congress, and as speaker, has been a masterclass in powerful, empathetic leadership, guided by her strong moral compass and unmatched political skill. During her three decades of service in the House, Speaker Pelosi has shaped California and the nation for the better – and generations to come will benefit from her work.”

Pelosi made her announcement after the Democrats lost control of the House in last week’s elections.

Pelosi’s decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated.

It comes after the party was able to halt an expected Republican wave in the House and the Senate but also in the aftermath of a brutal attack on her husband, Paul, late last month by an intruder in their San Francisco home.

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

“The speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned,” Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted late Wednesday.

The speaker “has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters,” Hammill said, and noted that she had spent Wednesday evening monitoring election returns in the final states where ballots were still being counted.

The California Democrat, who rose to become the nation’s first woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, is a pivotal figure in U.S. politics.

Pelosi’s leadership team, with Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Democratic Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, has long moved as a triumvirate. Hoyer and Clyburn are also making decisions about their futures.

KRON On is streaming live news now

All now in their 80s, the three House Democratic leaders have faced restless colleagues eager for them to step aside and allow a new generation to take charge.

Democrats Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California have similarly moved as a trio at times, all working toward leadership roles themselves.

First elected to the House in 1987, Pelosi has long been ridiculed by Republicans as a San Francisco liberal while steadily rising as a skilled legislator and fundraising powerhouse. Her own Democratic colleagues have intermittently appreciated but also feared Pelosi’s powerful brand of leadership.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 5

Related
KRON4 News

2 women at large after bank robberies in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for two female suspects after two separate bank robberies this week, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The first robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at a Wells Fargo Bank and the second on Wednesday afternoon at a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: 3 wanted for shooting, fight outside of SF nightclub

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police. The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best

San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dead after crashing into building in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is deceased after crashing into a building Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving one vehicle in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. According to SJPD, an adult female was driving northbound […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

How to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

(KRON) — Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, shares how to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey as the holiday approaches. 14–16-pound Turkey Serves: 10-12 people Bine: 1 cup salt1 cup brown sugar2 oranges, quartered2 lemons, quartered6 sprigs of thyme4 sprigs rosemary2 gallons of ice water1 thawed turkey 14-16 lb. Directions: To make the brine solution, dissolve […]
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy