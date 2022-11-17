Read full article on original website
Why was Ecuador’s World Cup opener vs. Qatar ruled out?
An unusual offside call delayed the opening goal of the World Cup, as Ecuador’s third-minute opening goal against Qatar was called back. A Pervis Estupiñán free kick from near midfield drew Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb off his line for an attempted punch, but Félix Torres got his head to the service first. Chaos ensued, with the ball bouncing amid hesitant players from both sides. Al-Sheeb retreated to his line, while Michael Estrada kept the play alive with a second header. That guided the ball towards Torres, who went for an acrobatic volley. Torres didn’t get good contact on the ball, but he...
Maluma Abruptly Leaves Interview Over Question About Qatar World Cup
The World Cup host country has been subject to controversy in part due to the reported deaths of over 6,500 migrant workers since 2010.
Where To Watch Qatar v Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Qatar and Ecuador kick off the FIFA World Cup 2022 and here you can find when the game kicks off and where you can watch it.
'We are very frustrated': World Cup teams in Qatar ax pro-LGBTQ armbands after FIFA threat
"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented," the European teams' joint statement said and pledged to express their support for inclusion by other means. FIFA, which has vocally come to Qatar's defense in the face of criticism, rejected the "OneLove" campaign and instead has...
Qatar opens World Cup with lavish half-hour ceremony
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record. It wasn’t the biggest moment of...
USA have questions of their own as controversy flares at World Cup
The USMNT’s young players have negotiated the off-field turmoil in Qatar. Now they must deal with injuries and loss of form in key areas. Shortly after the silence enveloping this sleepy neighborhood on the outskirts of Doha was broken by the late evening call to prayer echoing from the minarets, the United States men’s national team arrived at the Al-Gharrafa Stadium on Saturday night for their penultimate training session ahead of a tournament unlike any other.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Saudi Arabia stuns Lionel Messi's Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history
Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history Tuesday, beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in an astonishing Group C match.
Ecuador Fan In Qatar Hit With Angry Response After Making Money Taunt About VAR Call
An Ecuador supporter at the World Cup in Qatar was filmed taunting locals during Sunday's opening game of the tournament.
Chaos and anger at Fifa’s fan festival on Qatar’s ‘extraordinary day’
Disturbing scenes at Al Bidda Park as the hosts faced Ecuador only added to the controversies at this World Cup
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste breeze into the knockout rounds? Or will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying so can we expect more from them at this World Cup?
Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, revealing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA’s most-compact tournament ever. Disappointed fans took being turned away...
Qatar 2022: World Cup schedule, match dates, daily start times for group stage games as Ecuador face hosts
The 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on Sunday Nov. 20. It's the first winter edition in the history of the competition. Every team has finalized their squads and the best players in the world, now take center stage in Qatar with action running through the final on Dec. 18. It's been a long road to get to this point but after the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoffs getting decided in June in Doha, the schedule was locked in, and now finally the games can commence.
‘Blatantly Out of Play:' USMNT's Antonee Robinson Says Call Was Missed Before Wales' PK
Was the U.S. men’s national team on the wrong end of a crucial missed call in Monday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup 1-1 draw with Wales?. USMNT left back Antonee Robinson claimed an out-of-bounds call in favor of the Americans should have been made in the moments leading up to Gareth Bale’s game-tying penalty kick.
