Iran Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup
Players on Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s national anthem prior to their World Cup opener against England on Monday. Along with silence from players, there were boos heard during the playing of Iran’s national anthem at Khalifa International Stadium in an act of support for protesters in their home country.
World Cup Twitter Reacts to Saudi Arabia's Upset Win Over Argentina
Lionel Messi may be playing in the last World Cup of his legendary career, but Argentina’s Group C opening clash with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday didn’t end the way the 35-year-old star had hoped it would. Saudi Arabia pulled off the stunning 2-1 upset against Argentina, who was...
Lionel Messi Scores First Goal at 2022 World Cup Vs. Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi quickly announced his arrival at the 2022 World Cup. After registering a shot on goal in the second minute, Messi scored his first goal of the tournament in the 10th minute on a penalty kick against Saudi Arabia. The penalty came after a VAR review determined that Leandro...
Top US diplomat rips FIFA for punishing World Cup players who wear the 'One Love' armband promoting inclusion
"No one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing," Blinken said.
