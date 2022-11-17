ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield explains his viral headbutt: ‘Goes a long way’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B76cg_0jER7tLE00

Headbutting his teammates without a helmet on is nothing new for Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mayfield spoke about his viral moment during “Thursday Night Football” when Amazon Prime cameras captured him headbutting his teammates as Carolina closed in on an eventual 25-15 win over the Falcons.

“I’ve always done that,” Mayfield told reporters. “It just so happened to get caught on camera. I’ve done that since college [at Oklahoma].

“I love this game. I love my teammates. We work too hard not to enjoy it. Yeah, a good headbutt every once in a while goes a long way.”

The internet was buzzing over slow-motion videos that showed Mayfield hyping up linemen and clashing his head against their helmets. The quarterback, who sported a Panthers hat on the sidelines, did not play against the Falcons.

Baker Mayfield: “A good head butt goes a long way.” pic.twitter.com/W7uKvI6Jci

— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 16, 2022

Baker Mayfield loves a good headbutt celebration😮😂

🎥: @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/4eBdpU4bQf

— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 11, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TS68_0jER7tLE00
Baker Mayfield head-butting his teammates in the fourth quarter of an eventual win over the Falcons on “Thursday Night Football” on Nov. 10, 2022.
Twitter/CBS Sports

Mayfield will make his first start since Week 5 on Sunday against the Ravens, after leaving with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a 37-15 loss to San Francisco. He was replaced by PJ Walker, while Sam Darnold continued to recover from a high ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason finale.

Darnold was activated to the 53-man roster last week, but was inactive for the Falcons game.

Earlier this week, interim head coach Steve Wilks said that Walker suffered a high ankle sprain during Thursday’s win over the Falcons, allowing for Mayfield to return as QB1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVLw7_0jER7tLE00
Baker Mayfield of the Carolina Panthers warms up against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Getty Images

Mayfield returned to action in Week 9, when he relieved Walker in the second half against the Bengals.

The last time Mayfield started a game, Carolina’s head coach was Matt Rhule, who was fired last month following a 1-4 start to the season. The Panthers have gone 2-3 since Wilks took over.

Mayfield — who was traded to Carolina from Cleveland in July — won the preseason competition with Darnold for the starting job. In five starts, the quarterback had four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm

A monster snowstorm has hit the Buffalo area. But that didn’t stop Bills Mafia from helping out. Bills fans have always been a spirited bunch. They famously have been a very tight-knit community. The fans have shown grace to players like Scott Norwood and showed themselves to be crazy in the past, too. Whatever you Read more... The post Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 12

After the 11th full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the home stretch of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 11, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
WKYC

Neighbors, team execs and more help Buffalo Bills reach the airport ahead of game against Cleveland Browns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills were determined to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, no matter how much snow got in their way. The game was moved by the NFL to Detroit ahead of the snowstorm currently burying parts of Erie County under several feet of snow. In retrospect, it seemed like a good move with Highmark Stadium buried under more than 60 inches of snow.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Decision made regarding Buffalo football game

While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
NBA

Kevin Love Status Update

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s home game versus Miami after sustaining an injury to his right thumb in the third quarter of last night’s win over Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a hairline fracture. Love will receive treatment and continue to be evaluated on a daily basis. His status will be updated as appropriate.
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy