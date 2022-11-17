Read full article on original website
5d ago
It’s called lame duck for a reason, and Biden is now the lame duck. The House will not come offering concessions. They will wait for the Democrats to show they are earnest about wanting this cooperation Biden mentioned first, especially since so far Biden’s only demonstrations of his willingness to negotiate as been his “my way or the highway” style.
6
Jesse Jones
5d ago
Democrats want to raise taxes now since they couldn't get there way Nancy is singing the blues lol Biden get your blues song going
6
Mick
5d ago
with the Potato Head 🥔 in the drivers seat it's a no brainer!!!🤪
5
