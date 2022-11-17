Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday WeekendLarry LeaseDallas, TX
USA Fans Packing DFW Bars for World Cup MatchupLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Expect Long TSA Lines at Airports This Week, Especially in Dallas DFW AirportMark HakeDallas, TX
Related
Dallas ranks among top 10 U.S. metros to start a business in new report
A trio of Texas cities that were just recognized among the world's best have a new accolade to celebrate: they also rank among the best places to start a business.Commercial real estate website 42Floors has named Austin (No. 3), Dallas (No. 8), and Houston (No. 9) to its list of the best U.S. metros to start a business, making Texas the top state for startup-friendly metros.For the report, 42Floors "sought to determine which metros offered a mix of opportunity and affordability," focusing on those with at least 300,000 residents. "Starting out in a business-friendly environment, being able to afford a...
Indoor amusement park with cheeky carnival twist makes Dallas debut
A fun entertainment venue with high-tech and old-school gaming has arrived in Dallas: Called Two Bit Circus, it's a concept from Los Angeles that combines of game arcade with virtual reality for groups and fans of all ages. Two Bit was founded by Brent Bushnell (son of Atari founder Nolan Bushnell) and Eric Gradman in 2018, who opened their first location in downtown Los Angeles. Dallas is their first expansion outside of California, and they're located at the Shops at Park Lane.In anticipation of its November 18 opening day, Two Bit Circus president Kim Schaefer led media through a tour...
EV company Lucid opens studio in Plano even despite Texas' idiotic laws
A new electric car company has come to DFW: Lucid Group, a California startup known for its sleek sedans, opened its first Studio location in the state of Texas in Plano, at Legacy West.According to a release, it's the 29th Lucid Studio and service center location in North America and the 32nd in the world, including a recent opening in Geneva.Lucid describes its mission as to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy by making the most captivating luxury electric vehicles. The company was initially founded in 2007 as a battery maker but segued into EVs in 2018 when former Tesla...
Dallas hires Martine Elyse Philippe as new director of arts and culture
The city of Dallas has a new Arts boss: Martine Elyse Philippe, who has worked in arts administration and the nonprofit world, has been appointed Director of the Office of Arts & Culture, a division of the City Manager's Office that fosters partnerships and support with arts and cultural organizations.According to a release from Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax, Philippe will begin on December 5. She replaces Benjamin Espino, who has served as interim director since the departure of previous director Jennifer Scripps, who left to work with Downtown Dallas.Philippe has more than 15 years of experience in arts administration,...
5 smash restaurant openings top this week's most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. Need Thanksgiving dining options? Find those here.1. 5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants. This week has been an especially active one on the Dallas restaurant scene, with five major openings all coming at the same time. They include high-flying restaurants from big names in Dallas, a high-profile California import, a vegan restaurant, and a popular local pub that's opening...
Which buses and trains will be running in Dallas on Thanksgiving holiday
For those on the move during Thanksgiving, local transit authorities have issued some updates on their holiday schedules, including Dallas Area Rapid Transit in Dallas and Trinity Metro in Fort Worth.Dallas first:Dallas Area Rapid TransitDART buses, light rail trains, and Dallas streetcar services will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday November 24, and Friday November 25.However, if you're headed to Fort Worth, call Uber: The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will not operate on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday November 25, it'll operate on Saturday service hours.DART and TRE holiday changes will continue until regular scheduled transit service resumes on Saturday,...
5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants
The year 2022 has been a weird post-pandemic roller coaster ride for restaurants with boffo openings on the left and dismal closures on the right. Times are uncertain and unpredictable but the human spirit perseveres, filing permits and building restaurants with the hope that by the time opening day comes, everything will be back to normal, and they'll be rewarded with a packed house. This week has been an especially active week, with a handful of major openings all coming at the same time. Everyone's scurrying to get open before the holidays, which can be key in launching a restaurant's fortunes. They...
Record store in Dallas' Oak Cliff to spin off hip new restaurant-lounge
There's a hip new lounge bar restaurant opening in Dallas' Bishop Arts: Called Ladylove, it's going into the favorably located space previously occupied by Dallas Grilled Cheese Co., and is forecast to open in early 2023. Ladylove, whose subhead is "Lounge & Sound," is from David Grover and Kate Siamro, the same amazing team who own Spinster Records, the vinyl record store in Bishop Arts. Siamro says this fulfills a dream they've nurtured for a few years. "David and I have been talking about having a lounge but it really came to fruition a few months ago," she says. "It'll be a restaurant...
New Uptown Dallas movie theater sets opening date in time for the holidays
A little over a year after it was first announced, Violet Crown Cinema will open its first Dallas theater in West Village in early December. The theater is located in the former Magnolia Theater, which closed when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and never reopened. However, it is being headed by Bill Banowsky, who started both Magnolia Pictures and the Magnolia Theater.The space has been completely renovated by Violet Crown, featuring digital cinema projection, state-of-the-art sound, and luxury reclining seating in all five auditoriums.In addition to offering traditional cinema concessions, Violet Crown will also have a kitchen serving made-to-order...
Wintry dishes make this Dallas restaurant news feel oh-so cozy
This roundup of Dallas restaurant news has a fuzzy, cozy vibe thanks to a bounty of new dishes for the fall and winter. We're talking sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, truffles, and kale. Here's what's happening at restaurants around Dallas, culled from press releases, social media, and old-fashioned phone calls: Double D’s Bar, a new bar in the Design District, will open on November 23, just in time for Thanksgiving, when they’ll be open 8 pm-2 am for your holiday drinking needs. designed to be a comfortable, inclusive space to hang out with friends, Double D's is named for the "Design District,"...
French Streets: A touch of Versailles deep in the heart of Texas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---One drive through the French Streets, and you’ll immediately understand why this prestigious Highland Park neighborhood is so beloved.“It’s just objectively beautiful, with endless oak trees, azaleas galore, and beautiful homes in all shapes and sizes — and, of course, the incredibly manicured landscapes that evoke the symmetry and elegance of...
Grandscape in The Colony scores 2nd-ever location of immersive entertainment venue
Cosm, which touts itself as a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, will build its second-ever public entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony.According to a November 16 press release, the venue "will bring entertainment to life through its state-of-the-art technology, seamlessly bridging the gap between virtual and physical realities."In the announcement on their site about the first venue in Los Angeles, the company says that they use domed and compound curved LED technology so guests can experience immersive content across a variety of programming categories, including live sports and entertainment, experiential events, immersive art, music, and more.What...
Far North Dallas: Where shops, restaurants, and recreation abound
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Though they met and fell in love while living in Maui, Christine and Patrick Burke knew that one day they'd return to Texas to be closer to family. Specifically, Far North Dallas where Christine grew up. After settling back into the Lone Star State in...
Oak Cliff: The “Brooklyn of Dallas” is a welcoming hub of historic, indie charm
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---While the Bishop Arts District might be considered the crown jewel of Oak Cliff, there is much more to love about this part of Dallas that’s brimming with historic charm, a funky indie spirit, and strong community vibes.Real estate professional Brian Davis has lived in Oak Cliff for over 20 years,...
Plano: A dynamic, family-oriented place where convenience is key
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Boasting the excitement of constant growth, beautiful new subdivisions, and never-ending things to do in the community, Plano has stirred up quite a scene as a sister city to Dallas proper.Real estate agent Lisa West has seen firsthand the Plano renaissance, having lived in the area for more than 25 years....
Zero-lot-line homes in Dallas: Everything you ever needed to know
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Frequently referred to as patio or garden homes, zero-lot-line homes offer a lock-and-leave lifestyle that is the definition of easy living. Real estate agents Jeannie Nethery and Pam Brannon have enjoyed the zero-lot-line lifestyle for almost three decades — both live south of I-635...
The Cedars: Stunning skyline views and good eats just south of downtown Dallas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Dallas has received numerous accolades for its impressive skyline, and that's what led real estate agent JB Hayes to purchase her loft in the Cedars more than five years ago. "I love to watch the buildings in the skyline change their colors and messages to...
Bluffview: A bucolic hideaway that offers convenience with its beauty
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Named for the rocky bluff overlooking Bachman Creek, Bluffview is known for its heavily treed, hilly topography and mix of architecture styles. Bluffview is bounded by Northwest Highway to the north, Inwood Road to the east, Lovers Lane to the south, and Midway Road to...
Historic East Dallas: An eclectic, storied neighborhood with a friendly rhythm
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Real estate professional Bess Dickson’s greatest passion is helping her clients find the right space “to add beautiful chapters to their story.” Perhaps that’s why she has always been so drawn to Historic East Dallas, as the homes in this neighborhood really do have many tales to tell. “It’s a magnificent collection...
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Holiday parties are popping up early, with one local brewery hosting one of the first Christmas-themed soirees of the season. There are also wine dinners aplenty, including one that comes with five glorious courses of truffle-infused dishes. Also on the list: an Asian cooking class, a famous cookbook author chat, and an anniversary party where everyone is encouraged to wear white.Monday, November 14Staglin Wine Dinner at GemmaThe modern American bistro on Henderson Avenue invites wine lovers for a five-course dinner paired with California’s Staglin wines. Two Chardonnays and two Cabernet Sauvignons will be paired with jumbo lump crab salad, fall...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0