Disney World Hikes Ticket Prices a Second Time This Year

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

The most magical place on Earth is about to get much more expensive, as it seems that even Minnie and Mickey are not inflation-proof. Disney World announced its ticket prices would increase as of Dec. 8. — some by a whopping 12%.

Find: What To Know About Disneyland Annual Pass Price Hikes Before You Re-Up

CNN reported that while the current price for a one-day, one-park ticket is between $109 and $159, effective Dec. 8 that range will also depend on the park you choose to visit as well as the time of year. Three out of the four theme parks will be more expensive to visit, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios both seeing more than a 12% increase in ticket prices.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

The Wall Street Journal indicated that the most expensive one-day, one-park tickets on offer ($189) provide for a visit to the Magic Kingdom on one of the nine days around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays — up from around $159 previously.

The pricing of multiday tickets for Walt Disney World will also change on Dec. 8, though Disney didn’t share details, The Wall Street Journal added.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

According to CNN, other one-day, one-park price changes include:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179.

EPCOT: $114-$179.

Prices for most of the annual pass renewals are increasing in December as well, with three of Walt Disney World’s four annual passes increasing in price by up to $100, CNN added.

Take Our Poll: What’s the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

More: Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

“We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings,” a Disney spokesman told The Wall Street Journal. He added that the company continues “to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest-priced ticket of $109, which has not changed in more than four years.”

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.