Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
USPS: Milton Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMilton, IN
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
miamistudent.net
Art Museum celebrates student artists with Student Response Exhibition awards
Three student artists were awarded cash prizes for their submissions to the 2022 Student Response Exhibition, a yearly student art showcase, during a ceremony at the Miami University Art Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Cassady Edwards, Olivia De Leon and Kayla Becker placed first, second and third respectively for their...
miamistudent.net
Miami celebrates first-generation students in week of festivities
Nov. 8 is national first-generation (first-gen) celebration day, with many schools across the country celebrating students who are among the first in their families to attend college. Instead of a single day, Miami University has an entire week devoted to first-gen students. Since 2019, Miami has used the week of...
WKRC
New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
miamistudent.net
‘There’s a community for everyone on this campus’: Miami sophomore balances school, a job and extracurriculars
From the moment Zoe Mervis stepped on Miami University’s campus, she made it her goal to get involved in extracurriculars. Her involvement not only helped her become a part of a community, but it helped inspire other students to join extracurriculars too. A sophomore psychology major at Miami, Mervis’s...
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
miamistudent.net
Teaching about countries in a different country: Students experience teaching abroad
Before Caleb Wright, a mathematics and integrated math education double major, began his first year at Miami University, he knew he wanted to study abroad, but as his senior year began, he had to prepare for student teaching. Wright didn't think it was feasible to study abroad, but then he...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
Cincinnati CityBeat
This Dome Home in Franklin is For Sale for $495,000
Sitting on 1.5 acres in Franklin, 3468 McLean Road features a unique dome design and plenty of room to roam. The dome home comes with three bedrooms, but has the potential for five, and three bathrooms. The open-concept living room has a wood-burning fireplace and opens up into a contemporary kitchen with professional appliances, bar seating and a dining area.
Newport’s East Row Victorian Christmas Tour & Tea returning first weekend in December
The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour & Tea is returning on the first weekend in December in the East Row Historic District of Newport. Once again, residents will be opening their spectacular historic homes to the public, just in time for the Christmas season. The Tour includes 8 distinct...
thegnarlygnome.com
By Golly’s: It’s A Hidden Gem, By Golly!
I love neighborhood bars, which is exactly what By Golly’s is. The food isn’t the best in town, the drinks aren’t anything crazy, they don’t have some sort of insane view that you just have to tell all your friends about, and yet – it’s one of those places you find yourself going to over, and over.
Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder
Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
miamistudent.net
Miami field hockey has ridden international recruiting and strong culture to MAC dominance
The Code of Love and Honor reminds every Miami University student to welcome and accept a diversity of people, ideas and experiences. Miami field hockey embodies these values. The team has had very successful seasons in recent years: it has been a consistent champion of the Mid-American Conference (MAC), and the team has appeared in the NCAA Division I Championship for four straight years. The team consists of players not just from across the nation, but across the world.
Cincinnati CityBeat
This Price Hill Home for Sale Offers Amazing Views of Downtown Cincinnati, Incredible Outdoor Spaces
The home at 2392 Maryland Ave. in Price Hill offers amazing views and tons of space for outdoor living, and it can be all yours for $275,000. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house, built in 1890, is close to the Incline District and its Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, amazing restaurants like Incline Public House, Somm Wine Bar and Veracruz and coffee shop BLOC. The interior is filled with contemporary updates and a brand new kitchen but still has the beautiful original hardwood floors throughout.
Cincinnati Parks working to replace Eden Park's stolen Capitoline Wolf Statue
The statue, which was a gift from the City of Rome and Benito Mussolini in 1931, was hacked off and stolen away in June, leaving Romulus and Remus behind.
dayton.com
National Adoption Day: Six Butler County families grow
Every third Saturday in November there is organized chaos at the Butler County Probate Court when forever families are sealed with a mass adoption celebration for National Adoption Day. This year eight children were scheduled for court proceedings before Probate Court Judge John Holcomb and Magistrate Maria McBride to officially...
Thomas More hosts black high school students from Holmes, Campbell Co. as part of Randolph Initiative
Thomas More University recently hosted over 50 black high school students from Holmes and Campbell County High Schools through the Dr. James E. Randolph Medical, Healthcare, and Scientific Leadership Program. The campus visit concluded the inaugural year of an ongoing initiative that included visits to various labs and classrooms across...
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
Comments / 0