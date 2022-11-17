ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House

NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
NOVI, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Are These Some of Michigan’s Most Dangerous Roads?

We have already seen snow this year, but there are some Michigan roadways that don't need any help. We all probably have a spot that we hate driving through. To some, the spot you hate might even seem like a cakewalk. There are a few spots in Michigan that are dangerous and no one is crazy about.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues

The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
wlen.com

Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
NORTHVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland Police Department to host 5th annual Stuff a SWAT Truck event

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Christmas is a few weeks away, and the Westland Police Department is gearing up for its 5th annual Stuff a SWAT Truck event. The event provides gifts for the Westland Goodfellow's "No Child Without a Christmas" campaign. It will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crunch Fitness parking lot on Warren Road.The Westland Police Department is seeking donations of new, unwrapped gifts to be given to children in the city for Christmas. Kids can take a free photo with Santa during the event.99.5 WYCD will also be at the event handing out freebies to those who attend and donate. Police say the Westland Goodfellows are very low on donations again this year and are encouraging the community to participate to make sure kids have a great Christmas. 
WESTLAND, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

