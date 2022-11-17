Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
candgnews.com
Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House
NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge.
Are These Some of Michigan’s Most Dangerous Roads?
We have already seen snow this year, but there are some Michigan roadways that don't need any help. We all probably have a spot that we hate driving through. To some, the spot you hate might even seem like a cakewalk. There are a few spots in Michigan that are dangerous and no one is crazy about.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man faces possible life sentence after carjacking woman at Sterling Heights Walmart
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after carjacking an elderly woman outside a Walmart in Sterling Heights, officials said. The incident happened Nov. 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mound Road, according to authorities. Police said Jason Graves,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
State Police: Detroit officer showed up in body armor, armed with multiple weapons to pick up girlfriend
Michigan State Police said their troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 caller who said her boyfriend approached her and pulled out a gun. They received the call just after midnight on Friday.
Michigan road closed for hours after driver overturns tractor-trailer
According to a tweet from MSP First District, the crash occurred around 7:13 a.m.
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
wlen.com
Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County
Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
One killed in house fire in Northwest Michigan
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – One person died in an early morning house fire Sunday, Nov. 20, and investigators are working to determine how the blaze started. It could be several days, however, before the victim’s identity can be confirmed, according to Michigan State Police.
Arab American News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
Michigan is the Top Producer in the U.S. of This Gross Vegetable
I never would've thought that Michigan is the leading producer of this nasty thing. If asked what Michigan is known for growing, most people would say things like cherries, apples, corn, and other such items. However, Michigan is also the top producer in the United States of a vegetable that may surprise you.
Westland Police Department to host 5th annual Stuff a SWAT Truck event
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Christmas is a few weeks away, and the Westland Police Department is gearing up for its 5th annual Stuff a SWAT Truck event. The event provides gifts for the Westland Goodfellow's "No Child Without a Christmas" campaign. It will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crunch Fitness parking lot on Warren Road.The Westland Police Department is seeking donations of new, unwrapped gifts to be given to children in the city for Christmas. Kids can take a free photo with Santa during the event.99.5 WYCD will also be at the event handing out freebies to those who attend and donate. Police say the Westland Goodfellows are very low on donations again this year and are encouraging the community to participate to make sure kids have a great Christmas.
3 dead, possibly kids, after SUV crashes in Detroit suburb
A SUV crashed and rolled over in suburban Detroit, killing three of five people inside, authorities said.
Michigan man asks Uber driver to wait while he robbed bank, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — This Grinch did not steal Christmas, but a man named Christmas is accused of stealing money from a Michigan bank on Thursday. Jason Gregory Christmas is accused of robbing a bank by using a ride-sharing service to take him to and from the facility and asking the driver to wait while he committed the crime, authorities said.
