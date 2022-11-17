Read full article on original website
These 3 Dell Analysts Offer Very Different Takes On Q3 Print: Elevated Risks Vs. Lower Input Costs
Dell Technologies Inc DELL Monday reported upbeat earnings and sales for its third quarter. Analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Equal-Weight rating, with a price target of $45. “F3Q beat MSe as DELL worked down server backlog, but mgmt guided FY24 revs down >10% Y/Y, a negative read-through to enterprise HW/PC...
6 Zoom Analysts Offer Key Takeaways After Stock Plummets On Heels Of Q3 Earnings
Negative sentiment for Zoom Video is unlikely to ease, one analyst said. A worsening macro will continue to weigh on the company's growth in the near term, another analyst stated. Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM nosedived on Monday, after the company reported its quarterly results. Morgan Stanley. Analyst...
Gaotu Techedu Records ~46% Decline In Q3 Revenue
Gaotu Techedu Inc GOTU reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 45.6% year-on-year to RMB606.2 million ($85.21 million). The revenue decrease was driven by the organizational adjustments and business restructuring it performed to comply with government regulations. Gross billings for the quarter jumped 101.3% to RMB607 million from RMB301.6 million...
Why This Activision Blizzard Analyst Is Turning Bullish Ahead Of Microsoft Deal
Even as the world shifts its focus to FIFA, Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI remains a leader in rapidly evolving esports market. The Santa Monica, California-based company has witnessed improving product momentum and is among the few names that are likely to be less impacted by recession, according to Baird Equity Research analyst Colin Sebastian, who upgraded the stock's rating from Neutral to Outperform.
Can B Corp. Stock Takes A 51% Plunge On Record Quarterly Revenue
Can B Corp. CANB released financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing revenue of $2.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 51%, compared with $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Q3 2022 Financial Highlights. Gross profit was $1.9...
Analyst Ratings for Freshworks
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Freshworks FRSH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Progressive
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Progressive PGR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Progressive has an average price target of $127.0 with a high of $145.00 and a low of $104.00.
As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
Analyst Ratings for Vornado Realty
Within the last quarter, Vornado Realty VNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Vornado Realty has an average price target of $26.33 with a high of $34.00 and a low of $17.00.
Analyst Ratings for EastGroup Props
EastGroup Props EGP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.71 versus the current price of EastGroup Props at $155.94, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
Where Stag Industrial Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Stag Industrial STAG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Dell Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher Today: Here's Why
Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year. Dell reported third-quarter earnings of $2.30...
Canaccord Likes The Setup In This Bitcoin Mining Stock Amid Crypto Contagion
As contagion seeps through the crypto universe, one analyst firm sees opportunity in a beaten-down Bitcoin BTC/USD miner. What Happened: Canaccord Genuity analysts on Monday reiterated Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE with a Buy rating and a $7 price target. “We are encouraged by the company’s efficient Bitcoin production, strong...
Earnings Outlook For Autodesk
Autodesk ADSK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Autodesk will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70. Autodesk bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Chico's FAS Q3 Earnings Top Estimates Helped By Apparel Sales
Chico's FAS Inc CHS reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 14.3% year-on-year to $518.33 million, beating the consensus of $508.00 million. Comparable sales for the quarter increased 16.5% versus last year. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 70 basis points Y/Y to 40%. Operating margin was 6.1%, and operating income...
Peering Into Marvell Tech's Recent Short Interest
Marvell Tech's MRVL short percent of float has risen 3.64% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.63 million shares sold short, which is 2.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
The 10 Most Shorted ETFs: Which Sectors Saw Short Interest Increase?
Investors often short stocks to hedge positions against long positions or as a way to bet against a particular company. Benzinga provides a look at the most shorted stocks here. Exchange traded funds offer investors a way to get exposure to the overall market, certain sectors or countries by providing...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Corporate Office Props Tr
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr OFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Corporate Office Props Tr. The company has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $26.00.
