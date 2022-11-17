ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Kyle Filipowski paces No. 8 Duke past Bellarmine 74-57

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Over and over, No. 8 Duke went outside at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine on Monday night. More than half of Duke’s points came...
DURHAM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Pitt holds off Duke 28-26 for third straight victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh's chance to repeat as ACC champions essentially evaporated during a mistake-prone October in which the Panthers regularly beat themselves. Faced with the prospect of giving another one away on Saturday against Duke, Pitt offered head coach Pat Narduzzi a glimpse of its growth, as anxiety-inducing as it may be for him to endure.
DURHAM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Jordan's 98-yard KO return sparks Louisville past N.C. State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jahwar Jordan scored two touchdowns, one a 98-yard kickoff return, James Turner kicked four field goals and Louisville beat North Carolina State 25-10, Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Jordan, a sophomore finished with 105 yards in 16 carries His second touchdown, a 2-yard run, gave Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $1,400,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy