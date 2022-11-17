Read full article on original website
Inside Madison’s largest and busiest firehouse during a 24-hour shift
Liza Tatar came to Madison in 1998 after college at the University of Virginia, where she played varsity soccer. She was working in a coffee shop when a conversation with a customer, a female Madison firefighter, changed her life. The firefighter suggested Tatar consider a firefighting career. “I had never...
Pet-entially Yours: Bon Secour
Three-month-old puppy Bon Secour is looking for his forever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Lari Suzanne Hoffman
Lari Suzanne Hoffman (York), 74, passed away on November 12, 2022. Lari was born in Red Oak, Iowa on November 17, 1947 to Dr. Fred and Lari York. She was a graduate of UW-River Falls with a degree in History. She was a Wal-Mart associate for 25 years. Lari was an active member of On the Rock Quilters in Watertown. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, reading, and cuddling with her cat.
WATCH: News 3 Now This Morning – November 22, 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Miss the morning news? Watch News 3 Now This Morning for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Lorraine “Connie” M. Allord
Madison- Lorraine M. “Connie” Allord, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Madison, WI. She was born on January 27, 1920, to George and Ruth (Reibel) Conley in Tomahawk, WI. Connie was their only child and spent much of her youth helping on the farm...
Frances B. Warren
Frances B. Warren started her next journey in the wee hours of Friday, November 18th at the age of 95 with family by her side. She was born at St Mary’s Hospital in Madison to Lawrence J. and M. Elsie (Helker) Zeier. They moved to a farm outside of Dane/Lodi after the twin siblings were born.
Jeffrey Philip Hausmann
MAPLE BLUFF – Jeffrey Philip Hausmann, age 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home in the same community where his life began, in the Village of Maple Bluff, Wis. He died from complications associated with ALS. Born to Philip and Dorothy...
Virginia “Ginny” (Barsness) Roberts
MADISON – Virginia “Ginny” (Barsness) Roberts, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Sept. 24, 1939, in Black Earth, the daughter of Orval and Dolores (Hefty) Barsness. Ginny attended Old Halfway Prairie School, Mazomanie, for all eight years of her elementary education. She was a graduate of Mazomanie High School and also attended Platteville University.
Heather Reese steps up in a new role
In summer 2020, Heather Reese, an attorney who’d spent the previous decade working in compliance and strategic initiatives for Wisconsin Public Media, got a new job title: associate director. It was a time of bustling significance for the organization, which includes Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin. In 2018,...
Madonna “Donna” Emkow
COLUMBUS—Madonna Marie “Donna” Emkow, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 20, 1932 in Darlington, Wisconsin, the daughter of Eugene and Loretta (Posey) Schultheis. Her family moved to Columbus when Donna was a senior in high school. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1950.
Nicholas Gee
MADISON – Nicholas Gee, age 20, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. He was born on Earth Day, April 22, 2002, and he embraced taking care of the earth. He wanted to someday visit Egypt and tour the pyramids, and recently was able to enjoy the earth by going on a hot air balloon ride.
Betty Joan Parish
Betty Joan Parish, 88, of Muscoda, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Our House Memory Care in Richland Center. She was born February 4, 1934, in rural Richland County the daughter of Chloran and Laura Banker. Betty lived her entire life in Richland County and met her future husband, Cecil Parish, while attending Richland Center High School. The couple married on August 8, 1952 and started farming just outside Richland Center. They were soon given opportunity to rent to buy the farm in Eagle Township. Working the farm together, Betty milked, drove tractor, or whatever was needed. Together Betty and Cecil raised three children and not only their own children filled the house, but there were always nephews, nieces and friends of the kids. Later Betty and Cecil cared for two grandchildren and two great grandchildren who were a great help in their later life. Betty loved the Lord, her faith played a big role in her battle with breast cancer. Gospel music and the hymns of the faith were of great comfort to her.
Anthony John Mackesey
Tony was born January 18, 1962 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the son of John and Kay (Dankert) Mackesey. He attended Wisconsin Dells High school where he participated in many sports, but excelled in football. He graduated with the class of 1980, and decided to continue his education at UW LaCrosse. After graduating with his Bachelors in Business Administration, Tony spent some of his time working for Kaiser Distributing. He then went to Florida with his friend, John Baker, and worked a short time for a beer distributor there. He also worked for the Riverview Boat Lines in Wisconsin Dells, City of Wisconsin Dells Public Works, retiring just a year ago from the Lake Delton Public Works Dept.
Margaret Carol “Peggy” Hallmark
OREGON-Margaret Carol “Peggy” Hallmark, age 77, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. She was born on Dec. 16, 1944, in Belleville, the daughter of William “Kensel” and Viola (Wallom) Farrell. She married William “Mahlon” Hallmark on Aug.16, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Wendy Lee Tiede
GRAND MARSH-Wendy Lee Tiede, age 64, of Grand Marsh, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 28,1958, in Madison, the daughter of Leo and Rachel Fay. Wendy was a member of Hope Lutheran Church where she actively enjoyed volunteering with several luncheons...
John “Jack” Tiffany Corcoran
Verona – John Tiffany (Jack) Corcoran passed away at the University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday, November 13, 2022, after a severe respiratory illness. Jack was born in Beloit, Wisconsin in 1951 to John and Merrilie Corcoran. He was educated at St. Coletta in Jefferson and Lakeland School in Elkhorn. He was known to everyone at the Sterlingworth Resort and Evergreen Country Club (places where he worked for several decades) as a hard-working and devoted employee/coworker. He lived for most of his life on Pleasant Lake and in Elkhorn but resided for the past several years at Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona.
Janelle Manning
LODI- Janelle F. Manning, age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, in Lodi. Janelle was born on September 15, 1949, in Lodi, WI, the daughter of Eldon and Jeannette (Haakenstad) Markgraf. She was a 1967 graduate of Lodi High School, and was employed by the UW School...
Doris M. Cartwright
Doris M. Cartwright, 88, of Jefferson, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Sunset Ridge Memory Care. Doris was born on October 13, 1934 in Deerfield, daughter of the late Edwin and Charlotte (Anderson) Menzel. She married Dean Cartwright on April 12, 1952 in Deerfield. Doris...
Florine Bonnie Decorah-Johnson
Florine Bonnie Johnson, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin walked on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Native American Church in Wisconsin Dells with Stuart Lonetree officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, WI. Visitation will be held at the Native American Church on Tuesday, Nov 22, beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Charles “Charlie” C. Fuchs
Charles “Charlie” C. Fuchs, age 68, of Sauk City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 3, 1953 to the late Willard “Pete” and Irene (Haas) Fuchs. Charlie graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1972. Following high school he worked for Fuchs Trucking; driving for 18 years until he got his opportunity to purchase the hardware store in Merrimac. He started out small and with hard work and lots of dedication the store grew to Charlie’s Lakeside Country Store; and later he purchased the C.J.’s Rock N Stop in Rock Springs.
