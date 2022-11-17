CRESTLINE- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) is pleased to announce the Crestline Santa Parade will take place on Sunday November 27th at 4pm. The parade will start at the corner of Union Street and Thoman Street next to the Crestline United Methodist Church and will end at the Crestline Public Library. The Parade route will be Thoman Street south to Bucyrus Street, then Bucyrus Street east to Seltzer Street, Seltzer Street north to Cross Street, Cross Street west to Columbus Street, and then Columbus Street north to the Crestline Public Library Parking Lot.

CRESTLINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO