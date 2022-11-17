Read full article on original website
West New York boxer hits fifth consecutive win during recent streak
Jean Pierre Valencia capped off the year with his biggest victory yet, defeating a fellow amateur boxing champion on November 18 in Wayne. The West New York resident and 2022 NJ Diamond Gloves champion defeated Abedallah Elaiwah by decision at the Wayne Police Athletic League, bringing his overall boxing record to 11-1. The win was the fifth in a row for the native of Esmeraldas, Ecuador since arriving in the country in June, after spending several years in Barcelona, Spain.
Weehawken music instruction non-profit celebrates 10 years of serving Hudson County kids
United Children’s Music Project (UCMP) will hold its 10th Year Anniversary Event on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. at Weehawken’s Chart House at 1700 Harbor Boulevard. At this special celebration, UCMP will honor supporters: Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner; Enrique Márquez Asstistant Dean, Manhattan School of Music; Amelia Gold, Associate Head of School and Director of Arts at Elisabeth Morrow School; and Bernice Fleischer, Assistant Principal of Music Department at LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts.
Our own Daniel Israel wins NJSPJ award
Daniel Israel, Staff Writer for the Bayonne Community News and The Hudson Reporter, was awarded Second Place by the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists for Best Arts and Entertainment Coverage in 2021 for Print News in the Garden State Division for his stories “Outsider art gallery hangs in limbo,” about the struggle of the Dollhaus II gallery to keep its doors open against a Bayonne zoning challenge.
Cantigas Women’s Choir Winter Concert ‘Shadows in Moonlight’ Announced for Early December
Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shadows-in-moonlight-tickets-463994499037. As of 11/13/2022, proof of at least 2 vaccination shots and a mask is required to attend. As local conditions change, these requirements may shift.
Jersey City Magazine | Fall 2022
Bayonne prepares $65 million in bonds to support film studio
Bayonne is preparing to sell tens of millions of dollars in bonds to support the estimated $900 million construction cost of what redevelopers say will be the largest ground-up film studio in New Jersey, to be known as 1888 Studios, at the former Texaco site. At the site at the...
Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office and Top Associate Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in October
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Bayonne office and sales associate Shawn Jaryno were recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in October. The Bayonne office, which is managed by Jacqueline Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
Liberty State Park Friends Fight Against Commercial Air Tour Agreement
“The unconscionable helicopter noise barrage directly over and immediately adjacent to the park will destroy the public’s peaceful use of this heavily used park,” wrote Sam Pesin, president of Friends of Liberty, in a letter criticizing the National Park Service (NPS) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Friends...
Frank Gargiulo is North Bergen’s Veteran of the Year
North Bergen Commissioner Frank Gargiulo has been named the township’s Veteran of the Year for 2022. He was selected and honored by the County of Hudson and received a citation from County Executive Thomas DeGise on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. “Lieutenant Frank Gargiulo [is] much admired for his...
Secaucus mayor touts Hudson Regional Hospital’s ‘A’ rating from safety watchdog
Hudson Regional Hospital has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating for fall 2022 from healthcare watchdog organization Leapfrog. According to HRH, this is a result of the tireless efforts of staff and leadership to overcome poor ratings or non-involvement in the survey by previous management. Secaucus Mayor...
Peep/Show the Body
Come for the peep! Stay for the body. What’s behind the glass? Take a peek. Can addressing pain be performative and entertaining? You bet. A completely true story: especially the lies. Created & Performed by Elizabeth Weitzen. Co-Created & Directed by Max Baudisch. From Mined Canon productions, in association...
Bayonne boosts Small Business Saturday
Bayonne Mayor James Davis has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, November 26, to be Small Business Saturday in the City of Bayonne. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Davis said. “They provide goods, services, and jobs to thousands of our residents.”. The reminder to shop local...
Riverview Farmers Market Hosts First Holiday Market Pop Up in Jersey City Heights
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Riverview Farmers Market will be bringing the Heights Holiday Market, a brand new holiday market pop up, to Jersey City Heights. “Both downtown Jersey City and Hoboken have annual holiday markets, but there was no one serving the...
Hudson County Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Gala Fundraiser Celebrates ‘Investing in Student Success’
The Board of Directors of the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation invites the community to join the silver anniversary celebration of their annual Gala Fundraiser. The December 8, 2022 event will be held at the College’s Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City, NJ, beginning at 6:00...
Bayonne police captain dies in line of duty
Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz has passed away while on duty, Mayor James Davis announced on Saturday, November 12. “Bayonne is mourning today, as we have lost Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz while on duty serving our community,” Davis said. Jamolawicz, a graduate of New Jersey City University with...
New Protected Bikeway initiative announced this week for residents
Bicyclists can now ride safely alongside vehicular traffic on a new protective roadway, which was announced this week by Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla. The new protected roadway runs along Marin Boulevard and Henderson Street, connecting 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway...
HCCC and NJ Reentry Corporation Honor Class of 2022 at Graduation Ceremony
When one’s troubled past includes incarceration, there are a myriad of barriers to reentering society. Scant job opportunities become the toughest challenge. Now, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) and New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) are providing previously incarcerated citizens a pathway to new beginnings through training for in-demand careers.
Union City to hold annual Winter Coat Drive
Union City is set to hold its annual Winter Coat Drive from November 21 through December 30. The drive is hosted by the Union City Office of Community Relations by Director Mercedes Joaquin. The past few years the Office of Community Relations has been conducting the Winter Coat Drive for...
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in October. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings and shared top honors for having the...
Proposed Turnpike extension has cyclists and residents fuming
Bicyclists were out in force on Saturday, as Hudson County residents came together to denounce the proposed Turnpike Expansion project which not only would derail the city from a path of environmental equity, but would increase traffic volume and carbon emissions. The $4.7 billion dollar proposed project by the New...
