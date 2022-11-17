Jean Pierre Valencia capped off the year with his biggest victory yet, defeating a fellow amateur boxing champion on November 18 in Wayne. The West New York resident and 2022 NJ Diamond Gloves champion defeated Abedallah Elaiwah by decision at the Wayne Police Athletic League, bringing his overall boxing record to 11-1. The win was the fifth in a row for the native of Esmeraldas, Ecuador since arriving in the country in June, after spending several years in Barcelona, Spain.

WAYNE, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO