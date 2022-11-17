ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Hudson Reporter

West New York boxer hits fifth consecutive win during recent streak

Jean Pierre Valencia capped off the year with his biggest victory yet, defeating a fellow amateur boxing champion on November 18 in Wayne. The West New York resident and 2022 NJ Diamond Gloves champion defeated Abedallah Elaiwah by decision at the Wayne Police Athletic League, bringing his overall boxing record to 11-1. The win was the fifth in a row for the native of Esmeraldas, Ecuador since arriving in the country in June, after spending several years in Barcelona, Spain.
WAYNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weehawken music instruction non-profit celebrates 10 years of serving Hudson County kids

United Children’s Music Project (UCMP) will hold its 10th Year Anniversary Event on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. at Weehawken’s Chart House at 1700 Harbor Boulevard. At this special celebration, UCMP will honor supporters: Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner; Enrique Márquez Asstistant Dean, Manhattan School of Music; Amelia Gold, Associate Head of School and Director of Arts at Elisabeth Morrow School; and Bernice Fleischer, Assistant Principal of Music Department at LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Our own Daniel Israel wins NJSPJ award

Daniel Israel, Staff Writer for the Bayonne Community News and The Hudson Reporter, was awarded Second Place by the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists for Best Arts and Entertainment Coverage in 2021 for Print News in the Garden State Division for his stories “Outsider art gallery hangs in limbo,” about the struggle of the Dollhaus II gallery to keep its doors open against a Bayonne zoning challenge.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office and Top Associate Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in October

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Bayonne office and sales associate Shawn Jaryno were recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in October. The Bayonne office, which is managed by Jacqueline Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Peep/Show the Body

Come for the peep! Stay for the body. What’s behind the glass? Take a peek. Can addressing pain be performative and entertaining? You bet. A completely true story: especially the lies. Created & Performed by Elizabeth Weitzen. Co-Created & Directed by Max Baudisch. From Mined Canon productions, in association...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne boosts Small Business Saturday

Bayonne Mayor James Davis has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, November 26, to be Small Business Saturday in the City of Bayonne. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Davis said. “They provide goods, services, and jobs to thousands of our residents.”. The reminder to shop local...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Gala Fundraiser Celebrates ‘Investing in Student Success’

The Board of Directors of the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation invites the community to join the silver anniversary celebration of their annual Gala Fundraiser. The December 8, 2022 event will be held at the College’s Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City, NJ, beginning at 6:00...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne police captain dies in line of duty

Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz has passed away while on duty, Mayor James Davis announced on Saturday, November 12. “Bayonne is mourning today, as we have lost Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz while on duty serving our community,” Davis said. Jamolawicz, a graduate of New Jersey City University with...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Union City to hold annual Winter Coat Drive

Union City is set to hold its annual Winter Coat Drive from November 21 through December 30. The drive is hosted by the Union City Office of Community Relations by Director Mercedes Joaquin. The past few years the Office of Community Relations has been conducting the Winter Coat Drive for...
UNION CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in October. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings and shared top honors for having the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
