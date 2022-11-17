A prolific leaker has said that the iPhone 15 enclosure will get a redesign, and have a new frame with more curved edges. There have been many early reports of the iPhone 15 range, concentrating on issues to do with cameras, and a greater difference between the regular and Pro models. It's also been rumored that Apple will name its top of the range model, the iPhone 15 Pro Ultra, taking the naming convention from the new Apple Watch Ultra.

1 DAY AGO