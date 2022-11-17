Read full article on original website
Apple's App Store analytics may be able to identify users
Apple is allegedly able to identify a user in analytics it collects, according to security researchers, via a unique identifier that can be associated with a user's iCloud account. As a privacy-focused company, Apple's introduction of App Tracking Transparency, as well as assurances it would not collect identifiable data on...
iPhone 15 rumored to have have more rounded corners
A prolific leaker has said that the iPhone 15 enclosure will get a redesign, and have a new frame with more curved edges. There have been many early reports of the iPhone 15 range, concentrating on issues to do with cameras, and a greater difference between the regular and Pro models. It's also been rumored that Apple will name its top of the range model, the iPhone 15 Pro Ultra, taking the naming convention from the new Apple Watch Ultra.
Tesla museum exhibit teases Apple Music support
A Tesla used as a museum exhibit is seemingly hinting that Apple Music support for the built-in infotainment system could finally be on the way. A Tesla Model S Long Range is part of an exhibit for the car company at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. While the exhibit collects together vehicles from the company's history and explores its technology, the interface of one vehicle may be of interest to Apple users.
Amazon selling Apple's M1 MacBook Air for $799
Amazon has dropped the price of the 2020 M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, to $799, making it the lowest-cost Apple Silicon MacBook. The M1 MacBook Air has seen a 20% price drop...
iCloud for Windows users see corrupted iPhone videos with mystery images
Users of iCloud for Windows are having problems viewing videos and images, with corrupt footage and images that may belong to other accounts appearing on their PCs. The iCloud for Windows tool makes it easy for Windows users to synchronize their photos, videos, contacts, and other items with their other Apple ecosystem hardware. However, while usually a reliable service, some users are starting to encounter issues on Monday.
Mondo is releasing vinyl soundtrack of Apple TV+ show 'Severance'
Mondo has announced a collectible vinyl soundtrack for "Severance," a thriller TV series on Apple TV+. Praise Kier!. The record has two versions, each offering unique packaging, colors, and merchandise. They will go on sale Wednesday, November 23 at 12:00 PM Central Time. The first version of the record is...
VogDUO's new 65W GaN Charger is leather bound & unbelievably slim
VogDUO's 65W Slim GaN Charger is an impossibly thin way to power your devices, one that's also housed in an elegant Italian leather design. Taking the lead from the its 30W Wall Charger, the...
How to use invisible files in macOS
There are a lot of hidden files and folders in macOS, which you can still access if you know the method. Here's how to see the invisible files. There's a lot of additional functionality beyond...
Anti-union talks continue at Apple Store in Reston, VA
Anti-union messages are being promoted during daily meetings at the Apple Reston store in Virginia, in what seems to be a bid to try and prevent further unionization from taking place. As Apple Store employees continue discussing the possibility of unionizing, and with a few stores unionizing or taking steps...
Countdown to Black Friday deals Nov. 21: $199 AirPods Pro Gen 2, 23% off MagSafe Charger, $250 off Bose Soundbar 700, more
Monday's best deals include 25% off a Lifetime Plex Pass, up to 30% off Peak Design products, $32 off Sonos Roam SL, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and...
Apple Fellow Phil Schiller quits Twitter
Updated on Sunday, the Twitter account for Phil Schiller now lists itself as one that "doesn't exist" when users look up the feed of "pschiller" online. Schiller had a considerable following on Twitter, with approximately 265.8 thousand followers and just over 240 accounts followed. He was also the bearer of the blue tick before changes made it accessible in a subscription.
UK officially launches investigation over Apple & Google's mobile browser dominance
As part of its continuing big tech antitrust march, the UK has announced that it is next examining Apple and Google's control over the mobile browser market, with a particular focus on mobile gaming.
Corellium's iOS security tool used by rogue's gallery of iPhone hacking
Despite vehement denials, virtual iOS tool creator Corellium allegedly sold its software to spyware and malware distributors, including the makers of the infamous Pegasus. Corellium became known for producing a virtualized version of iOS to enable security firms and researchers to sniff out bugs and weaknesses. The firm has previously caught the attention of Apple, prompting a copyright lawsuit that was settled in 2021 but appealed against by Apple shortly after.
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
Amazon is making Apple's entry level iPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
Amazon's early Black Friday Apple deals are live: $79 AirPods, $22 AirTag, $400 off MacBook Pro
Amazon has launched fresh deals on Apple products for the week of Black Friday, with stellar savings on AirTags, Macs, iPads, AirPods and more. The e-commerce giant has dozens of markdowns on Apple devices, from...
JP Morgan lowers AAPL target to $151 as iPhone 14 Pro lead times increase
Apple continues to struggle with keeping up with high demand for iPhone 14 Pro models. With lead times increasing, investment analyst JP Morgan has lowered its stock price target. Demand is so far ahead of iPhone production that by November 17, 2022, when Apple published a list of recommended last...
Early Black Friday deals Nov. 20 : $450 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, $180 off Sonos Arc soundbar, $150 off Dyson V12, more
Sunday's best deals include $100 off GoPro Hero11 Black, $80 off Bose QuietComfort 45, 15 months of Microsoft 365 Family for $69.98, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and...
Nuphy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard review: a small keyboard with a big price tag
Nuphy's Halo65 is a mechanical wireless keyboard that's fairly compact and great to use, but its small size is countered by its premium pricing. Wireless keyboards usually have a simple and light design that only offers a basic typing experience to you, but Nuphy takes that a step or two further with different colorful backlit keyboard modes and mechanical keys in its Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard.
Samsung tapped for RAM in Chinese iPhones
Samsung will supply RAM for iPhones intended for the Chinese market, instead of local supplier YMTC, as Apple continues to bow to pressure from the US. Apple has not yet bought RAM from the Yangtse Memory Technologies Co (YMTC). Nor is it prohibited from doing so by the latest US regulations, which focus on exports rather than imports.
Amazon Alexa bled $10 billion in cash in 2022
With Amazon Alexa reportedly responsible for $10 billion in expenses in 2022, teams working on the smart speaker are expected to see mass layoffs as a major cost-saving measure. As a business, Amazon is...
