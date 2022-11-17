ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WTVR-TV

1 dead, 16 injured after SUV plows into Apple Store in Massachusetts

A person was killed and 16 others were injured when an SUV crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts. Police said initial calls to 911 started coming in around 10:45 Monday morning. Emergency crews arrived at the scene minutes later. Authorities said the driver of the...
HINGHAM, MA

