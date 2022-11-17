ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Most Shorted ETFs: Which Sectors Saw Short Interest Increase?

Investors often short stocks to hedge positions against long positions or as a way to bet against a particular company. Benzinga provides a look at the most shorted stocks here. Exchange traded funds offer investors a way to get exposure to the overall market, certain sectors or countries by providing...
Looking At Lucid Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lucid Gr LCID. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Canaccord Likes The Setup In This Bitcoin Mining Stock Amid Crypto Contagion

As contagion seeps through the crypto universe, one analyst firm sees opportunity in a beaten-down Bitcoin BTC/USD miner. What Happened: Canaccord Genuity analysts on Monday reiterated Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE with a Buy rating and a $7 price target. “We are encouraged by the company’s efficient Bitcoin production, strong...
US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Surges 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 250 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.77% to 33,958.82 while the NASDAQ rose 0.26% to 11,052.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.62% to 3,974.62. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price rose 4.69% to $107.88. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $104.39 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3,785.82. The chart below...
Peering Into Marvell Tech's Recent Short Interest

Marvell Tech's MRVL short percent of float has risen 3.64% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.63 million shares sold short, which is 2.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tesla Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 315 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
Microsoft Unusual Options Activity For November 22

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft. Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.
How Is The Market Feeling About Dominion Energy?

Dominion Energy's D short percent of float has fallen 4.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.97 million shares sold short, which is 0.96% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for Zscaler

Over the past 3 months, 24 analysts have published their opinion on Zscaler ZS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
