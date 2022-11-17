Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Most Shorted ETFs: Which Sectors Saw Short Interest Increase?
Investors often short stocks to hedge positions against long positions or as a way to bet against a particular company. Benzinga provides a look at the most shorted stocks here. Exchange traded funds offer investors a way to get exposure to the overall market, certain sectors or countries by providing...
Looking At Lucid Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lucid Gr LCID. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
These 3 Dell Analysts Offer Very Different Takes On Q3 Print: Elevated Risks Vs. Lower Input Costs
Dell Technologies Inc DELL Monday reported upbeat earnings and sales for its third quarter. Analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Equal-Weight rating, with a price target of $45. “F3Q beat MSe as DELL worked down server backlog, but mgmt guided FY24 revs down >10% Y/Y, a negative read-through to enterprise HW/PC...
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Canaccord Likes The Setup In This Bitcoin Mining Stock Amid Crypto Contagion
As contagion seeps through the crypto universe, one analyst firm sees opportunity in a beaten-down Bitcoin BTC/USD miner. What Happened: Canaccord Genuity analysts on Monday reiterated Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE with a Buy rating and a $7 price target. “We are encouraged by the company’s efficient Bitcoin production, strong...
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin: Here's What It Means For The Markets
"We have a dictator who's losing and typically that doesn't end well," Paul Tudor Jones says. "If all of a sudden he was gone tomorrow ... you'd have this massive rally in risk," Jones says. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has warned that the U.S. economy is likely...
US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Surges 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 250 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.77% to 33,958.82 while the NASDAQ rose 0.26% to 11,052.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.62% to 3,974.62. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Tesla Breaks Down From This Pattern But Here's Why A Bounce Is On The Horizon
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Tuesday after slipping almost 7% on Monday amid uncertainty regarding CEO Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter and how his acquisition may affect the EV giant. Ongoing lockdowns and restrictions in China due to COVID-19 may also be adding...
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price rose 4.69% to $107.88. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $104.39 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3,785.82. The chart below...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
Peering Into Marvell Tech's Recent Short Interest
Marvell Tech's MRVL short percent of float has risen 3.64% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.63 million shares sold short, which is 2.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tesla Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 315 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
Microsoft Unusual Options Activity For November 22
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft. Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.
How Is The Market Feeling About Dominion Energy?
Dominion Energy's D short percent of float has fallen 4.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.97 million shares sold short, which is 0.96% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for Zscaler
Over the past 3 months, 24 analysts have published their opinion on Zscaler ZS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0