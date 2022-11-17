Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
College Football Fans Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired
The West Virginia Mountaineers notched a 48-31 loss to the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, moving their record to 4-7 on the season. This loss confirms the third losing season for head coach Neal Brown since he took over the Mountaineers program in 2019. West Virginia fans are...
Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma
Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley admitted he should have done things differently in the way he left the Sooners for USC. Lincoln Riley is a few wins away from putting USC in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Los Angeles. But with the one-year anniversary of his departure from Oklahoma coming up, he’s also introspective about the way it all went down.
College football teammates get in fight on sideline during game (Video)
Things got pretty testy on the Arizona football sideline during Saturday's game against Washington State. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were noticeably upset with each other and involved in a brief scuffle during the third quarter. The quarterback actually ...
Ole Miss football: 3 potential head coaching replacements for Lane Kiffin
We could soon see a changing of the guard in Oxford. Rumors are circulating after a report on Monday surfaced that Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is planning on stepping down after the Egg Bowl to take the open Auburn job. Is there truth to this report? It seems...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
Upset Alert: College Football Playoff Team In Serious Danger
Don't look now but the third-ranked team in the country could on upset alert at home. Down 17-10 with a banged up Blake Corum, the Michigan Wolverines find themselves locked in a battle with unranked Illinois in the Big House. Chase Brown has carried the day for the Fighting Illini,...
No. 3 Texas’ stunning loss headlines historically bad day for ranked teams
The first stretch of the season for women’s basketball is supposed to be the easiest for ranked teams. So far this season, that has not been the case for the Texas Longhorns and the other current members of the top-25 teams in the nation. According to Alexa Philippou of...
SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing
The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan, Ohio State Weather Forecast
Ohio State and Michigan will both be 11-0 heading into next weekend's rivalry game at The Horseshoe. It should be a great one. Winter weather is in the forecast, as well. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines played in snowy conditions last year and it could be the same this year.
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss
Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours. The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close. Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory....
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live
Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury
Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay
Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
College Football World Reacts To Mark Stoops' Decision
Mark Stoops is a college football head coach that's been floated as a possible candidate for jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, but he doesn't appear to be going anywhere. On Sunday, the Kentucky Wildcats head coach agreed to a major contract extension. "Mark Stoops has signed an extension at Kentucky...
Updated College Football Playoff Ranking Projections Following Week 12
Contrary to popular belief, a great week of college football doesn’t require a huge number of upsets. That was the case in Week 12 of the season that has come and gone as three of the nation’s top-four rated teams were given huge tests that all were able to overcome (in some cases thanks to officiating).
FanSided
296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2