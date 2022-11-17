ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma

Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley admitted he should have done things differently in the way he left the Sooners for USC. Lincoln Riley is a few wins away from putting USC in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Los Angeles. But with the one-year anniversary of his departure from Oklahoma coming up, he’s also introspective about the way it all went down.
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
The Spun

Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
The Spun

SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay

Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mark Stoops' Decision

Mark Stoops is a college football head coach that's been floated as a possible candidate for jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, but he doesn't appear to be going anywhere. On Sunday, the Kentucky Wildcats head coach agreed to a major contract extension. "Mark Stoops has signed an extension at Kentucky...
