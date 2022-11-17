Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release, the West Iron County Fire Department (WICFD) Chief said his department was called to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Adams Street in Iron River at 1:51 p.m. local time on Saturday. Due to the Michigan deer season, automatic mutual aid was activated with the Caspian Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department.
UPMATTERS
Man flees police in Gogebic County, leads officers on chase into Wisconsin
MARENISCO, Mich. (WJMN) – A man has been arrested after fleeing Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers in Gogebic County and leading officers on a chase into northern Wisconsin. According to a release from MSP, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were...
WLUC
Police arrest Gogebic County domestic disturbance suspect after car chase
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is in jail after firing a shot toward a nearby home and trying to flee police and in Gogebic County. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police troopers from the Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance and malicious destruction of property complaint in Marenisco. The complaint involved a 31-year-old male suspect.
Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
Comments / 0