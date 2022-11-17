Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pork Chops In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
Creekmore's 2022 Annual Holiday Express set to kick off Nov. 28
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Creekmore's 23rd Annual Holiday Express event is set to kick off Monday, Nov. 28. The event will go on from Nov. 28 through Dec. 17. The City of Fort Smith made the announcement via Facebook and says this year there is a new 50 ft. pixelated tree and a tunnel.
'Carnival mafia' murders rock a small Arkansas community | UnNatural State of Crime
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Alfred and Pauline Carpenter spent their golden years traveling to carnivals and serving as vendors on the road, selling treasures on the fairway. In July 2018, they traveled from their home in Wichita, Kansas to attend the Barton County Fair, which was only a...
Special Report: Tontitown mayor; residents concerned about landfill’s gases
As Northwest Arkansas grows, the area’s only landfill is falling under increasing scrutiny by local government leaders and residents. As the Tontitown-based landfill seeks to expand, nearby residents tell KNWA that their concerned the landfill's fumes may be a health hazard.
Why there’s more deer on Arkansas roadways
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —As we begin a busy travel week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission urges you to be mindful of deer on the roadways. The AGFC’s Steve Dunlap said right now, the millions of deer in Arkansas are in pursuit of a mate. During mating season, deer are more active, and prone to crossing […]
KHBS
Warming temps & dry weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says warming temperatures and dry as we approach Thanksgiving. But that may not last into Thanksgiving Day.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
‘iCarly’ actress Jennette McCurdy to speak at Fayetteville Town Center
Actress and author Jennette McCurdy, best known for playing Sam on "iCarly" will participate in a moderated Q&A as part of the Distinguished Lectures Committee's series at the University of Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
Mercy breaks ground on new Fort Smith clinic
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Hospital is building a new primary care in Fort Smith that will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019. A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Towson which will be located at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks with the hopes to open in late 2023.
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’
This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
Missing west Arkansas teen located, AMBER Alert canceled
Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 14-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert search has been found.
Winter weather brings icy roads to Northwest Arkansas
Friday morning's roads took many Northwest Arkansas residents by surprise as they sat in traffic for several hours.
27 Arkansas churches disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church called a special session today to decide whether a number of its congregations will be allowed to leave the denomination. All current Arkansas Annual Conference clergy members, including appointed local pastors, will be authorized to participate. Lay members...
thefabricator.com
Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center
Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
Arkansas has a solid October for medical marijuana, on track for a record year
Arkansas medical marijuana sales continued unabated through October.
mdmh-conway.com
What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Arkansas culinary scene is in a fun phase right now. There are so many new eateries starting up here, and others are now growing. Although there has been a lot of positive food news, this week’s Eat It Up also includes some depressing information about restaurant closures.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day
An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
KTBS
AMBER Alert issued for Arkansas teen
BARLING, Ark. — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Arkansas as authorities issue an AMBER Alert. Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was wearing a gray Northside High School jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old Arkansas girl
ARKANSAS — UPDATE: An Amber Alert for Madison Baker has been canceled, according to Arkansas State Police. No further details were released. An Arkansas Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl. Madison Baker was last seen Nov. 21 just before 5:30 p.m. She is missing from...
Comments / 1