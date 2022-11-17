ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Warming temps & dry weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says warming temperatures and dry as we approach Thanksgiving. But that may not last into Thanksgiving Day.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Mercy breaks ground on new Fort Smith clinic

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Hospital is building a new primary care in Fort Smith that will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019. A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Towson which will be located at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks with the hopes to open in late 2023.
FORT SMITH, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’

This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

27 Arkansas churches disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church called a special session today to decide whether a number of its congregations will be allowed to leave the denomination. All current Arkansas Annual Conference clergy members, including appointed local pastors, will be authorized to participate. Lay members...
ARKANSAS STATE
thefabricator.com

Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center

Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
FORT SMITH, AR
mdmh-conway.com

What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing

Little Rock, Arkansas – The Arkansas culinary scene is in a fun phase right now. There are so many new eateries starting up here, and others are now growing. Although there has been a lot of positive food news, this week’s Eat It Up also includes some depressing information about restaurant closures.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day

An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

AMBER Alert issued for Arkansas teen

BARLING, Ark. — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Arkansas as authorities issue an AMBER Alert. Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was wearing a gray Northside High School jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes.
BARLING, AR

