ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

ICYMI: Weekend Stories you may have missed

8 suspects arrested in Gwinnett for human trafficking and gang activity. Eight suspects were arrested in Gwinnett County after an investigation into human trafficking, racketeering and gang activity. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a press release that warrants were taken out on Nov. 11 and the arrests were...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett Police providing residents with mapping info on criminal activity

The Gwinnett County Police Department is recommending a website to residents who want to stay aware of criminal activity in their area. In a release, the department pointed to the website CrimeMapping.com, which it says will allow residents to keep track of recent police reports in a given area. Gwinnett...
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle

(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Eight arrested in Gwinnett County after human trafficking investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people were arrested and indicted in Gwinnett County following an investigation into “human trafficking, racketeering and criminal gang activity.”. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Curry, Bobby Downing, Brianna Adames-Joe, Tyreek Lee, Hilton Dobbins, Eric Johnson, Jayda Veronica Wilson and Sean...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RadarOnline

Georgia Man Recorded At Elections Booths, Slapped Voter, Police Say. Now, He Faces Charges.

A Georgia man who police say recorded video of a voting machine on the midterm election day and slapped a voter when he was asked to leave has been arrested, Radar has learned.According to police, Jesse Hunt acted aggressively toward poll worker at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton. The poll manager, Kaylee Faulkner, reportedly saw Hunt walk into the library, vote, then start recording on his phone, which is illegal in Georgia.“We had a voter come in who was recording voting equipment. We had asked him multiple times to stop,” Faulkner said. “He had kind of been aggressive...
MABLETON, GA
accesswdun.com

Japanese delegation visits Forsyth County Schools to learn about esports program

The Forsyth County School District on Wednesday hosted a delegation of officials from Japan for an informative session about the district’s esports program. The district was chosen by the North America Scholastic Esports Federation and Skillshot to host leaders invited by the US Consulate in Nagoya, Japan during a tour aimed at highlighting the growth of scholastic esports in Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting

Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WGAU

Update on arrest of Loganville daycare worker

An employee at a daycare in Loganville has been arrested and fired after reports that she slammed a child to the ground because they “wouldn’t lay down.”. According to police reports, Amara Hazzard was an assistant teacher at Strong Roots Academy last week when she and another employee were trying to put several children down for a nap.
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County parents permitted to swear at school board meetings

A federal judge has ruled that school board meeting attendees can swear at meetings, as long as swear words are free of sexually explicit material. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story ruled that Forsyth County Schools must stop enforcing some of its rules while the lawsuit plays out.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
KENNESAW, GA
WEAR

2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
eastidahonews.com

Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death

CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
CUMMING, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy