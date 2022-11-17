Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Related
Lawyers say Ga. man dropped on head, knocked out by jailers after wrongful arrest
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is suing the Hall County Sheriff’s Department after he ended up unconscious and bleeding in a jail cell over a simple misunderstanding. A lawyer gave Channel 2 Action News police body camera footage that shows deputies dropping the victim onto his head in a Hall County jail cell, knocking him out.
accesswdun.com
ICYMI: Weekend Stories you may have missed
8 suspects arrested in Gwinnett for human trafficking and gang activity. Eight suspects were arrested in Gwinnett County after an investigation into human trafficking, racketeering and gang activity. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a press release that warrants were taken out on Nov. 11 and the arrests were...
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett Police providing residents with mapping info on criminal activity
The Gwinnett County Police Department is recommending a website to residents who want to stay aware of criminal activity in their area. In a release, the department pointed to the website CrimeMapping.com, which it says will allow residents to keep track of recent police reports in a given area. Gwinnett...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle
(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Eight arrested in Gwinnett County after human trafficking investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people were arrested and indicted in Gwinnett County following an investigation into “human trafficking, racketeering and criminal gang activity.”. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Curry, Bobby Downing, Brianna Adames-Joe, Tyreek Lee, Hilton Dobbins, Eric Johnson, Jayda Veronica Wilson and Sean...
Georgia Man Recorded At Elections Booths, Slapped Voter, Police Say. Now, He Faces Charges.
A Georgia man who police say recorded video of a voting machine on the midterm election day and slapped a voter when he was asked to leave has been arrested, Radar has learned.According to police, Jesse Hunt acted aggressively toward poll worker at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton. The poll manager, Kaylee Faulkner, reportedly saw Hunt walk into the library, vote, then start recording on his phone, which is illegal in Georgia.“We had a voter come in who was recording voting equipment. We had asked him multiple times to stop,” Faulkner said. “He had kind of been aggressive...
accesswdun.com
Japanese delegation visits Forsyth County Schools to learn about esports program
The Forsyth County School District on Wednesday hosted a delegation of officials from Japan for an informative session about the district’s esports program. The district was chosen by the North America Scholastic Esports Federation and Skillshot to host leaders invited by the US Consulate in Nagoya, Japan during a tour aimed at highlighting the growth of scholastic esports in Georgia.
‘Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs’ found during search at motel, Morrow Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman are in custody after police said they found a “Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs” during a search on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they got a call...
5 shootings leave 3 dead, 3 injured within 26 hours across city
A spate of five shootings has left three people dead and three others injured across Atlanta, from Midtown to the southwest city border since early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
Two men wearing ski masks were shooting at each other Monday afternoon in the middle of a south DeKalb County street whe...
wbhfradio.org
Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting
Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
Update on arrest of Loganville daycare worker
An employee at a daycare in Loganville has been arrested and fired after reports that she slammed a child to the ground because they “wouldn’t lay down.”. According to police reports, Amara Hazzard was an assistant teacher at Strong Roots Academy last week when she and another employee were trying to put several children down for a nap.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County parents permitted to swear at school board meetings
A federal judge has ruled that school board meeting attendees can swear at meetings, as long as swear words are free of sexually explicit material. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story ruled that Forsyth County Schools must stop enforcing some of its rules while the lawsuit plays out.
Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to illegally delete public records so they could n...
Hall teen arrested after deputies say he gave fentanyl to 17-year-old co-worker, who then died
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County teenager has been arrested on after deputies said he supplied Fentanyl that killed a co-worker at the fast food restaurant he worked at. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office took Brandon Jared Soto into custody on Friday on involuntary manslaughter charges. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County and United Way to give $4.25 million to local nonprofits
Gwinnett County Government and United Way of Greater Atlanta announced that they have selected 50 local nonprofits to receive $4.25 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds. According to a press release, the nonprofits that will receive these funds are considered ones that serve critical needs in the community. The...
WEAR
2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
Comments / 0