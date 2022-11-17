Read full article on original website
Texas bill proposes criminal charges for minor-friendly drag show venues
House Bill 643 could result in fines and jail time for venue owners hosting transgender performers.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues directive outlawing COVID-19 vaccine mandates
The Republican leader directed state education officials to restrict schools from requiring COVID-19 inoculations for enrollment.
'Anti-woke' Texas banking startup GloriFi folds like a lawn chair
The conservative banking start-up co-founded by Owens lasted only a few short months.
Video: Texas teacher fired after telling students his race is 'superior'
The teacher at an Austin-area middle school shared some unsavory opinions that students caught on camera.
South Texas retiree gives back to help find lost migrants and remains
Don White is a 70-year-old retiree who volunteers searching desolate and remote ranchlands in Brooks County to try to find lost migrants, and to recover migrant remains. He spoke at length with Border Report recently on why he does this and the rewards he gets from finding someone alive.
