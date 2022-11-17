ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

PSP find illegal gun on man allegedly stealing corn

By Justin Glowacki
 4 days ago

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they found a man stealing corn in Monroe County while in possession of an illegal firearm.

Officials say they responded to a report of a red truck parked on her property with a gun in the front seat area.

‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands

State police said they arrived on the scene and found David Frantz, 59 from Kunkletown, in the field.

Investigators spoke with Frantz who they say admitted to stealing corn from the field and driving the red truck. Frantz also admitted to having the firearm which he was not allowed to have due to being a previously convicted felon.

Troopers said they conducted several search warrants and located multiple illegally owned firearms, an illegally possessed whitetail deer, whitetail venison meat, processing equipment, and ammunition.

Frantz was arraigned and transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail.

Comments / 4

Illumanati
4d ago

Dude is probably poor, and just living off the land. As for the corn, he probably could have bartered with the land owner

