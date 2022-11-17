Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The head of the Egyptian delegation praised the outcome of the summit and the deal on a fund for poor, vulnerable nations for the loss and damage caused by climate change. “People thought that (a deal on a loss and damage fund)...
17 Dem AGs defend use of ESG factors to make investment decisions
17 Democrat attorneys general supported the push for corporations to prioritize ESG investments, in direct rebuttal to their GOP counterparts who reject ESG policies.
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0