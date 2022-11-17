Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Still Wet, Gray and Cool Then A Mild Thanksgiving
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A chilly moist airmass remains above our area. Rising air with a weak upper level disturbance may bring some showers overnight. Drier mild air from the western U.S. will begin to arrive Thanksgiving afternoon with some peeks at the sun, warmer weather follows beginning this weekend. For...
kgns.tv
Another cool day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning the roads and side walk continue to be wet and that is due to the ongoing rain we’ve been having. This morning in the 40s with possible fog before 9am. Another cool and rainy day awaits us with light drizzle on and off...
kgns.tv
Cloudy and cold
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning waking up to wet roads due to overnight showers and thunderstorm coming from Mexico. The rain chances don’t stop there they continue ; cloudy skies with light rain expected to reach a high of 48. Tonight bundle up chilly and cloudy with a...
kgns.tv
Bring a pet home ‘Fur Thanksgiving’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city shelter is inviting the community to get involved in the giving season by providing a pet with a loving home. The Laredo Animal Care Services is encouraging the community seeking to own a pet to adopt not shop during the Home Fur Thanksgiving Clear the Shelter event.
kgns.tv
Showers Tonight, Warmer Late Week/Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Rising air in response to air accelerating into strong jet stream winds to our north and east will produce taller shower producing clouds after midnight. The cool airmass over the lower Mississippi Valley will still be our main weather control through midweek. Drier air will begin to bring clearing skies on Thanksgiving, and especially Friday and the weekend. With weather coming in from more mild western locations, temperatures will warm to the upper 60′s Thanksgiving Day, a bit above during the weekend.
kgns.tv
LPD: How to avoid an accident this holiday season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holiday season is a busy time where drivers not only see an increase in heavy traffic but also an increase in car accidents. Several car accidents were reported on the streets of Laredo over the weekend and law enforcement said this is something common during the season.
kgns.tv
Laredo Public Library offering free activities during Thanksgiving break
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While students may be out for Thanksgiving break, the Laredo Public Library is giving kids the chance to take part in some free activities. For the next few days, the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library will be offering several activities for the kids. On Monday, Nov....
kgns.tv
Laredo Veterans receive free turkeys for Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The giving season continues as more than hundreds of veterans received a free turkey to cook this Thanksgiving. Gabriel Lopez with the South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association was stationed at the Silver Dollar Bar, a veteran-friendly bar on San Agustin to distribute the turkeys. Lopez...
kgns.tv
Major traffic congestion reported on I-35 and Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are heading towards downtown Laredo prepare to be stuck in traffic. There is a substantial amount of traffic heading into Mexico off of the southbound lane of I-35. Laredo Police office are in the area directing traffic. They are urging drivers to be patient...
kgns.tv
Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to hold Christmas Tree Lighting event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas might still be a month away but it’s never too early to deck the halls!. The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is bringing back its classic holiday tradition of lighting the Christmas tree!. KGNS News Today anchor Ruben Villarreal will be there to spread some...
kgns.tv
Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to stand out as a unique gift-giver this holiday season the City of Laredo has got you covered!. The annual Holiday Market is back in town. This Holiday Market mirrors the same concept as the annual “Sisters Cites Festival” that takes place...
kgns.tv
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night. The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m. Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident. No word...
KRGV
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole, nine children were adopted Monday with only a few days left for Thanksgiving Day. Carmen Mendoza and her husband are going back to Laredo with an extra family member. The couple struggled to have children of their own, so they fostered a one-month-old baby named Eliana.
kgns.tv
Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League gives back in time for Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo softball league is hitting a grand slam in generosity after giving Thanksgiving dinners to families in need before the holiday. The Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League and the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo spent their Saturday morning handing out turkey dinners to families in need.
kgns.tv
Artemis team celebrates moon mission with song
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Artemis team who made history this week is over the moon just like Arturo Campos’ capsule will be on Monday morning. NASA is marking the occasion with a fun music video they released on social media. The Artemis team sang the Frank Sinatra’S classic...
kgns.tv
Road projects to cause traffic in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A construction project on I-35 could hinder your commute this weekend. According to Laredo Police, TxDOT will be conducting a road project on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20. Crews will be working on the new direct connector from US 59 westbound to I-35 southbound.
kgns.tv
Registration underway for annual Menudo Bowl
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A time-honored cooking competition is starting its registration process for people interested in throwing their ladles into the mix. Registration for the 27th annual Menudo Bowl is underway. Laredo Crime Stoppers is inviting businesses, cook-off teams, food vendors and of course empty stomachs to come out...
kgns.tv
American Red Cross opens new branch in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo now has a new American Red Cross office to benefit the community and surrounding areas. The American Red Cross provides emergency shelter, crisis counseling and financial assistance to meet immediate needs when disaster, both large and small strikes. Their services include helping victims of disaster...
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
kgns.tv
Power outage reported in Zapata
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An outage in Zapata County has left hundreds of people without power. According to AEP, 700 homes in the Flacon Lake Estates and Siesta Shores area have been affected. Crews are aware of the issue and they are working to have power restored by 7...
Comments / 0