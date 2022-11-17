LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Rising air in response to air accelerating into strong jet stream winds to our north and east will produce taller shower producing clouds after midnight. The cool airmass over the lower Mississippi Valley will still be our main weather control through midweek. Drier air will begin to bring clearing skies on Thanksgiving, and especially Friday and the weekend. With weather coming in from more mild western locations, temperatures will warm to the upper 60′s Thanksgiving Day, a bit above during the weekend.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO