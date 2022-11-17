ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
rsvplive.ie

Christmas Bonus 2022: Payment date, how much is it, who is eligible and how to apply

The highly anticipated Christmas Bonus payment is around the corner, and with the cost of living and energy crisis, people will be eager to make use of the additional welfare payment. Each year, the Christmas Bonus is an extra payment given to people on long-term social welfare. Here is everything...
CNET

Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023

Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CNET

SSI Recipients Will Get Their COLA Increase Next Month. Here's Why

If you receive Social Security, Supplemental Security Income benefits or both, you can expect a cost of living adjustment of 8.7% soon. Most people are getting their first increased check in January, but SSI beneficiaries can look forward to their first increased payment in December this year. We'll explain why below.
Local Insider

I feel like I’m going insane. How does a 2-bed 1-bath house in Seattle cost $4K a month in mortgage?

That’s the estimate WITH 20% down. It hasn’t been renovated for decades. The house is in Greenwood but was built in 1916. Who the heck sits down and goes, “you know what? I have four thousand dollars to spend every month on a mortgage. I’m going to buy a 2-bed, 1-bath micro house.” This has to be a joke. NO ONE is going to pay that for this house right?
SEATTLE, WA
Business Insider

What credit score do you need to buy a car?

What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy