Read full article on original website
Related
Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment
A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
If you can't afford to buy a home right now, a 'renter for life' Yale economist explains why renting forever might be the smarter option anyway
Yale economist James Choi explains why, for some Americans, renting a home and investing money elsewhere might be a better path to wealth than buying.
If you're considering buying or selling a home, you might want to wait until next year
Home prices are finally coming down to earth but that does not mean the US real estate market is back on track. In fact, both would-be buyers and sellers are in a tough spot – and neither is coming out on top. "Inflation and high mortgage rates are taking...
Business Insider
I refused to buy a house when mortgage rates were low even though my friends were pressuring me, and there are 5 reasons I'm glad I resisted
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Many of my friends bought houses...
Want to buy a house, but spooked by 7% rates? A mortgage broker lays out 4 things to do to make it happen.
Erica Davis broke down the one thing you absolutely shouldn't do before applying for a mortgage and how to negotiate to keep costs down.
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage. Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.
6 reasons a couple who retired in their 40s were 'relieved' they sold their rental properties right before the pandemic
Kiersten and Julien Saunders were more passionate about building their content creation business than holding onto their rental properties.
rsvplive.ie
Christmas Bonus 2022: Payment date, how much is it, who is eligible and how to apply
The highly anticipated Christmas Bonus payment is around the corner, and with the cost of living and energy crisis, people will be eager to make use of the additional welfare payment. Each year, the Christmas Bonus is an extra payment given to people on long-term social welfare. Here is everything...
CNET
Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023
Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
CNET
SSI Recipients Will Get Their COLA Increase Next Month. Here's Why
If you receive Social Security, Supplemental Security Income benefits or both, you can expect a cost of living adjustment of 8.7% soon. Most people are getting their first increased check in January, but SSI beneficiaries can look forward to their first increased payment in December this year. We'll explain why below.
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
I feel like I’m going insane. How does a 2-bed 1-bath house in Seattle cost $4K a month in mortgage?
That’s the estimate WITH 20% down. It hasn’t been renovated for decades. The house is in Greenwood but was built in 1916. Who the heck sits down and goes, “you know what? I have four thousand dollars to spend every month on a mortgage. I’m going to buy a 2-bed, 1-bath micro house.” This has to be a joke. NO ONE is going to pay that for this house right?
Which Bills Should You Pay Yearly Instead of Monthly?
Many people pay their bills on a monthly basis. However, some service providers and insurance companies offer bill payers the chance to make up-front payments. If you have the opportunity to do so,...
Business Insider
What credit score do you need to buy a car?
What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why
Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?
The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
Comments / 0