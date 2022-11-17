ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

FOX 13's Candy Cane Corner helps make the season bright

 5 days ago

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do With Kids in West Jordan, UT

West Jordan is a historic Utah pioneer settlement established soon after the founding of Salt Lake City. Named after the Jordan River, close to its vicinity, West Jordan is surrounded by picturesque mountains that soar to more than 11,000 feet. Although it is considered a suburb of the more popular...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Walking in Ogden's Christmas village winter wonderland

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah's Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa's village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden's Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the "must-see" holiday attraction in northern Utah.
OGDEN, UT
news3lv.com

Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Companies around Utah offer free Thanksgiving meals and more

SALT LAKE CITY — From veterans to those experiencing homelessness, Utah companies are working to make Thanksgiving more accessible to all by offering free Thanksgiving meals. The Miller Family Foundation is one of those organizations, and is providing 3,200 meals for Utahns experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Miller...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
multifamilybiz.com

Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City with One Burton Apartment Community in New Downtown District

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Safehold, the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a $26.5 million ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of One Burton, a fully amenitized 180-unit multifamily project located in South Salt Lake's new downtown district. The Qualified Opportunity Zone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Shoppers brave sub-freezing temps for opening of Costco near Idaho-Utah border

The Logan, Utah, shopping scene took a dramatic shift early Friday morning as a moment that has been anticipated for years finally happened — a Costco came to the city. Despite the sub-freezing temperatures and the scheduled 8 a.m. opening time, customers were already on the premises hours early. In more than one case, they had spent the night. Frances Maria Jackson was among the crowds who pitched tents in...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

LaMar James Ashby and Alice Julene Winter Ashby's 70th anniversary

The children of LaMar James and Alice Julene Winter Ashby are pleased to announce their parent’s 70th wedding anniversary. LaMar and Julene were married Nov. 26, 1952, in the Logan Temple. They have lived in Fielding, Georgia, Logan, Tremonton, Wellsville and Newton. LaMar was born in Fielding, Utah, on...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Bountiful father says seatbelt saved his son's life during crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful father claims his son is alive because he was wearing his seatbelt following a serious crash. Police noticed a red car going around 100 mph without headlights at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday near 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

