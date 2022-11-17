FOX 13's Candy Cane Corner helps make the season bright

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Safety on minds of club owners after Colorado shooting
In recent years, Jake Sperry has become confident enough with his sexuality to begin going to Salt Lake City gay bars where he can be around others who identify as LGBTQ+ and those that support them.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ksl.com
Thanksgiving forecast: Light mountain snow possible but inversion likely to linger in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — It appears that weather won't be an issue for travelers heading in, out and around Utah this Thanksgiving — aside from a weak storm system that could provide a few inches of snow in the northern Utah mountains Wednesday. That's because high-pressure systems are...
Utah housing market sees nation’s biggest decline in October home sales, RE/MAX reports
The Salt Lake City metro area in Utah saw the nation’s most dramatic decline in closed real estate transactions, according to RE/MAX’s national housing report. Salt Lake City ranked for the largest boost to home sale inventory, as well as a big increase for days on market.
Family remembers downtown SLC shooting victim as protective, loving, funny
A family is grieving after a young mother was shot and killed outside a nightclub in downtown Salt Lake City over the weekend.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in West Jordan, UT
West Jordan is a historic Utah pioneer settlement established soon after the founding of Salt Lake City. Named after the Jordan River, close to its vicinity, West Jordan is surrounded by picturesque mountains that soar to more than 11,000 feet. Although it is considered a suburb of the more popular...
ksl.com
Walking in Ogden's Christmas village winter wonderland
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah's Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa's village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden's Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the "must-see" holiday attraction in northern Utah.
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
news3lv.com
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
kslnewsradio.com
Companies around Utah offer free Thanksgiving meals and more
SALT LAKE CITY — From veterans to those experiencing homelessness, Utah companies are working to make Thanksgiving more accessible to all by offering free Thanksgiving meals. The Miller Family Foundation is one of those organizations, and is providing 3,200 meals for Utahns experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Miller...
Ogden school mourns the loss of teacher
An Ogden school and the local community are mourning the loss of one of their own after an accidental shooting over the weekend.
multifamilybiz.com
Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City with One Burton Apartment Community in New Downtown District
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Safehold, the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a $26.5 million ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of One Burton, a fully amenitized 180-unit multifamily project located in South Salt Lake's new downtown district. The Qualified Opportunity Zone...
KSLTV
Utah’s LGBTQ community mourns on Transgender Day of Remembrance, made heavier by Colorado shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — For some Utahns, the news of a mass shooting against the LGBTQ community in Colorado came on an already emotional day of paying tribute to transgender people who lost their lives to violence. Outside the city-county building in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday, people solemnly...
Shoppers brave sub-freezing temps for opening of Costco near Idaho-Utah border
The Logan, Utah, shopping scene took a dramatic shift early Friday morning as a moment that has been anticipated for years finally happened — a Costco came to the city. Despite the sub-freezing temperatures and the scheduled 8 a.m. opening time, customers were already on the premises hours early. In more than one case, they had spent the night. Frances Maria Jackson was among the crowds who pitched tents in...
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
Herald-Journal
LaMar James Ashby and Alice Julene Winter Ashby's 70th anniversary
The children of LaMar James and Alice Julene Winter Ashby are pleased to announce their parent’s 70th wedding anniversary. LaMar and Julene were married Nov. 26, 1952, in the Logan Temple. They have lived in Fielding, Georgia, Logan, Tremonton, Wellsville and Newton. LaMar was born in Fielding, Utah, on...
kslnewsradio.com
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass
SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
kjzz.com
Bountiful father says seatbelt saved his son's life during crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful father claims his son is alive because he was wearing his seatbelt following a serious crash. Police noticed a red car going around 100 mph without headlights at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday near 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement...
Bundle up and head out to a weekend event near you!
It's the weekend before Thanksgiving and Utahns are getting into the holiday spirit with community events! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend:
FOX 13 News
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.https://www.fox13now.com/
Comments / 0