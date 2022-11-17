Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Two Abandoned Buildings in a Desolate Neighborhood: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
Who Has Better High School Football: Michigan Or Ohio?
Michigan and Ohio debate over who's better in literally EVERYTHING. One of the longest debated topics is high school football and who is better. Well, Detroit King, the No. 1 high school football team in Michigan visited Moeller High School, the No.1 team in Ohio. Both teams have well-known reputations...
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
5 Things To Do In The Snow in West Michigan
If we get all the snow that is predicted this weekend, you might need a few ideas of things to do in West Michigan. It doesn't get much easier than getting the family together and rolling some snow around the yard and building a snowman. There are lots of traditional snowmen that get built like in the picture above but some households get more creative than others.
Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?
Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
Pizza Vending Machine In Ann Arbor Shuts Down After Only 5 Months
After all the hype and amazement that went into it, the vending machine that slides out an entire pizza has been shut down in Ann Arbor after only being active for 5 months, with a statement released by the company, PizzaForno, that makes the machines:. PizzaForno has found alternate locations...
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
Can You Make Snow Ice Cream With Michigan Snow?
I'm not originally from Michigan, so my experience with snow is much more limited than the average Michigander. But- when it did snow back home, I remember one of my favorite things to do with my mother was to make "snowcream" or snow ice cream. But as I've gotten older,...
No Surprise – Study Says Michigan is the State With the Worst Potholes
Coming as a surprise to absolutely no one in our state, Michigan has been ranked as the state with the worst potholes. Duh. A few years ago, Gretchen Whitmer built her gubernatorial campaign on the promise that she would 'Fix the damn roads.' Of course, that notion appealed to a lot of people in our state but turned out to be a monumental task that hasn't exactly come to fruition.
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Michigan Goes WILD With Vanity Plates, and There Are Some Great Ones
When I went to the Secretary of State's office a while back to officially get my license plate, I couldn't help but ask about a vanity plate. I see them everywhere and wondered WHY they were so prevalent. Turns out, it's insanely cheap to get one - only like $30...
Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three
The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend
The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
Could Michigan State Lose At Penn State And Still Make A Bowl Game At 5-7?
Let's be real. After blowing a 17-point lead and losing to a team that successfully completed just two passes, there's no way Michigan State is winning at Penn State to close out the regular season this weekend. That means the Spartans will be 5-7, falling one win shy of clinching...
Meijer is Offering Free Home Delivery to Low Income Families
The company known as "Meijer" is really stepping up by offering free home delivery to low income customers who purchase their groceries using a federal assistance program. The free home delivery will continue through Dec. 31. I'm a big fan of Meijer and really appreciate their special ways of helping...
Walking Thru a Deserted Detroit Neighborhood At Night
Driving thru any abandoned neighborhood at night is creepy enough...but to walk through one of the deserted Detroit neighborhoods during the night is downright ballsy. Walking alone in a parking ramp is nerve-wracking enough...but in a mostly-abandoned neighborhood? Nuh-uh...not me. But this guy did...he took his cellphone and walked down...
Albion College Grad Takes A Stroll In Outer Space
Albion College’s astronaut Josh Cassada took a stroll in outer space Tuesday, November 15th. The Class of ‘95 graduate joined fellow space traveler Frank Rubio to install the final ISS Rollout Solar Array bracket on the Starboard Truss at the International Space Station. The excursion was the first spacewalk for both astronauts and lasted a whopping 7 hours and 11 minutes.
City of Monroe Forcing Museum of Horror Owner To Change Sign
Nate Thompson is literally living his dream. He recently announced his museum of Horror which has a permanent home in Downtown Monroe. But apparently, the city is a little concerned with the font used in his sign, as they gave him notice that effective immediately he had to change. It's...
Early 2000s TV Show Freaks and Geeks Based in Clinton Township Michigan
Freaks and Geeks, the television show from 1999-2000 is not just an average sitcom about high school teenagers. Instead, this show is about high school teenagers from Michigan. Freaks and Geeks was based on Chippewa Valley High School, which is located in Clinton Township on the east side of the...
