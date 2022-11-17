ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Newark Firefighters Assist With Cecil County House Fire Early Monday

Just after 3:00 Monday morning firefighters from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder responded to a home in the 600 block of Delaware Avenue in Elkton, Maryland to assist Cecil County units with a residential structure fire. While en route crews learned that heavy smoke was coming from the home and...
ELKTON, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In Smyrna Accident Friday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 18, 2022, in the Smyrna area as Charles Cassidy, Jr., 43, of Townsend, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning in...
SMYRNA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Man Shot In Dover Monday, Suspect Released On Unsecured Bond

The Dover Police Department has arrested Aaron Grimes, 22, of Magnolia, following a shooting on North West Street Monday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. The investigation began at 3:31 p.m. when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers went to the area and located a large crowd. Officers then found a 24-year-old male victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Firefighters Battle Large Fire In Woods Near Mill Town

Just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon firefighters from northern New Castle County responded to the Limestone Acres development off of Milltown Road in Wilmington for reports of leaves on fire. Arriving crews reported that the woods behind the development were on fire, Command alerting dispatch that an area of 500 feet...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Trapped After Accident In Serious Condition

On Saturday at approximately 6:20 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the area of Limestone Road and Greenwood Drive for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman In Critical Condition After Being Struck By A Vehicle

At approximately 7:12 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Elsmere Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 3300 block of Sussex Drive for a motor vehicle collision with a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher said responding units confirmed one patient. Upon arrival,...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Dover Man Arrested After Administrative Search

The Dover Police Department has arrested Daquan Watson, 22, of Dover, on weapons and drug charges following an administrative search Thursday afternoon. Master Corporal Ryan Schmid said the investigation began when members of the Dover Police Street Crimes Unit assisted Delaware Probation and Parole with an administrative search at Watson’s residence in the 100 block of Gristmill Drive Dover, DE. A black Taurus G2C handgun and 17 bags of heroin were located as a result of the search according to Schmid. Watson was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Dover Police Department where he was arraigned through JP#2.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Bring In FBI To Investigate Philadelphia Man Arrested In Newark

Delaware State Police have arrested a Philadelphia man for using illegally skimmed payment cards at a Newark gas station yesterday afternoon officials said Monday. Troopers said on November 20, 2022, at approximately 3:38 p.m., troopers responded to the Sunoco located at 520 JFK Memorial Highway regarding a suspicious subject who had been observed using numerous payment cards at a gas pump. Troopers contacted 28-year-old Edward Whitefield-Dukes, who was filling a large fuel tank in the bed of his rental pickup truck.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Scooter Collector Facing Eight Felonies In Robbery Incidents

Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware, for robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington. Police said on November 13th, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. When he attempted to exit the store without paying for the scooter, a store employee asked to see his receipt. The suspect, holding what appeared to be a knife, threatened to stab the employee according to police. The suspect then fled the store.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: 11-Year-Old Accidentally Shot In Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating what has been determined to have been a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:01 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Church Street. Police located an 11-year-old female gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident is believed to...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Officials: Man Who Beat Jewelry Store Owner With Hammer Indicted, Faces Up To 107 Years

Department of Justice prosecutors indicted a man Monday for robbing and brutally assaulting the owner of a Wilmington jewelry store in September 2022 officials said Tuesday. Calvin Ushery, Jr., 39, is charged with multiple felonies including Assault 1st Degree for the attack. Prosecutors allege that Ushery pistol-whips the victim before jumping the counter, kicking or stomping on his head, robbing the store, and attacking the victim with a hammer before fleeing the store. The incident was caught on video.
WILMINGTON, DE
foxbaltimore.com

2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Two busted in Dover on gun and drug counts

Two Dover men are behind bars, charged with dealing drugs and illegally possessing guns. Officers arrested Lindray Moaney and Terrell Clark after a search of their apartment in the 300 block of West Division Street Thursday turned up more than 15 grams of cocaine, 2 handguns, more than 31 grams of Ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and 853 dollars, which officers think came from drug sales, Dover police said.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy