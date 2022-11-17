ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come. Snowfall totals...
BUFFALO, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Skeleton-masked man robs credit union at gunpoint

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Employees of a credit union in Berks County endured a frightening ordeal Monday morning. A masked man robbed the Members First Federal Credit Union at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. in Cumru Township at gunpoint, according to the police. The holdup was reported at approximately 11:39 a.m.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Even colder and windy Sunday then temps warm for next week

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High: 35. The cold continues to be the big weather story for our weekend as high temperatures Saturday were even lower compared to the end of this past work and school week. While we did see mostly sunny skies Saturday, afternoon highs only reached the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with wind chills around or just below freezing thanks to a west-southwesterly wind occasionally gusting between 25 and 30 miles-per-hour. Typical highs this time of the year should still be in the low 50s. While the weather will remain dry and sunny for the remainder of the weekend, temperatures will continue to get colder giving us more of a January feel. Sunday is expected to feature highs just a few degrees above freezing along with gustier winds and wind chills down in the teens to start the day and likely only in the 20s even during the afternoon. The cold and wind begin to ease on Monday, at least a little, before it's a return to more seasonable temperatures for holiday travel Tuesday, Wednesday, and the Thanksgiving holiday with continued sunshine and highs around 50 degrees. Black Friday looks to be our next unsettled day with what now seems to be just a rain event.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home in Upper Milford

U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley chosen to host 2023 PA Sports Hall of Fame Banquet

The annual Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame banquet will be held in the Lehigh Valley in 2023, the Lehigh Valley/Pocono chapter announced. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Breinigsville and is sponsored by St. Luke’s University Health Network. The organization...
BREINIGSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car engulfed in flames in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A car burst into flames shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The fire happened at Grape Street and MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. 69 News has heard no reports of injuries. There's no word on what caused the fire.

