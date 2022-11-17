One way or the other, it sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander takes his talents to New York this Major League Baseball offseason. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Verlander last week held a Zoom meeting with the Mets, who reportedly are a “prominent possibility” of a landing spot for the star-right hander if Jacob deGrom leaves Queens. But as the longtime MLB insider explained in a column published Sunday, the Mets hardly are the only big-market ballclub interested in Verlander.

1 DAY AGO