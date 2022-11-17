Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in U.S. electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Alexandria City Holds Off Colgan, Wins Va. Class 6 Volleyball Title — “Going point for point until the end, Alexandria City capitalized on Colgan’s short ball into the net and then won it with a Rex roll from the back row.” [Washington Post]. It’s Monday —...
therealdeal.com
Elliman plans expansion to DC area
Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
alxnow.com
ARHA renames headquarters to celebrate local civil rights champion
Last week, the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) gave its headquarters an official name — one honoring a local civil rights activist and affordable housing advocate. The newly christened A Melvin Miller Building honors A. Melvin Miller. After serving two years in the army, Miller move to Alexandria...
alxnow.com
Southern Towers residents and activists protest rent increases and lingering health issues
At a rally outside Southern Towers (4901 Seminary Road), residents and community activists shared stories of rent increases and poor living conditions, shouting slogans against property owner CIM Group. CIM Group purchased the buildings in 2020. Relations between tenants and owners were already fraught after the pandemic left many residents...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution this week
Here’s our Distribution Schedule for the week. You can find information about all of our distributions for the month on our Facebook Events Page. – Mobile Pantry | 11 AM – 12:30 PM | New Liberty Baptist Church | 33030 Sparta Rd, Milford, VA 22514. – Pop-Up Pantry...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
alxnow.com
PHOTOS: Santa helps light Alexandria’s holiday tree in Old Town
Old Town just got a little brighter. On Saturday (Nov. 19), Santa Claus made his way to City Hall on the King Street Trolley to help members of City Council light the holiday tree at Market Square in front of City Hall. Town Crier Ben Fiore-Walker started things off with...
fox5dc.com
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments
WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
alxnow.com
Maryland-based Indian restaurant replacing Old Town sushi restaurant
Old Town could be getting a new Indian restaurant next year, replacing a sushi restaurant in the heart of Old Town. According to a recently filed special use permit, Ichiban Sushi and Ramen at 211 King Street in Old Town could be undergoing a change to become a new Bollywood Masala.
WJLA
Dump truck smashes into Charlene's Kitchen in Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — One business owner is now literally picking up the pieces after a dump truck smashed through the side of her catering service in Old Town Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Alexandria Police said the truck hit Charlene's Kitchen at 104 N. West Street at about 2:42 p.m.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
ARISE Guaranteed Income Program Sees 4,149 Applications
More than 4,100 hopeful residents applied for a new guaranteed income pilot program called Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE), which is set to provide residents with payments of $500 per month for two years, no strings attached. Of the 4,149 applications received, just 170 will receive...
mocoshow.com
Foxtrot Now Open in Bethesda; Gift For Opening Week Customers Available
Foxtrot’s fifth DMV-area location is now open at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.). Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
WTOP
Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever
Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area. In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food...
alxnow.com
Shots fired near Potomac Yard Sunday night
No one was injured after shots were fired in a neighborhood near Potomac Yard on Sunday night. The incident occurred at around 11:30 in a residential area in the 100 block of Luna Drive, which is near Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology. No arrests were made and...
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
Hypothermia Alert Activated For DC Area As Temperatures Drop
Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a hypothermia alert for Washington, D.C. in an effort to help keep residents safe. The alert will become active at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov 19, states Mayor Bowser. The alert urges residents to check on unsheltered neighbors and other vulnerable individuals as temperatures continue to...
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
Bay Journal
Salt levels in drinking water could be near tipping point
Salt is in the food we eat, on the pavement under our car tires in winter, and in the powdered laundry detergent we use to wash our clothes. And an ever-increasing amount is ending up in local waters — waters that, by definition, should not be salty. Yet across...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in Rockville Town Center
Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.
