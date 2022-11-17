ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Alexandria City Holds Off Colgan, Wins Va. Class 6 Volleyball Title — “Going point for point until the end, Alexandria City capitalized on Colgan’s short ball into the net and then won it with a Rex roll from the back row.” [Washington Post]. It’s Monday —...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
therealdeal.com

Elliman plans expansion to DC area

Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

ARHA renames headquarters to celebrate local civil rights champion

Last week, the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) gave its headquarters an official name — one honoring a local civil rights activist and affordable housing advocate. The newly christened A Melvin Miller Building honors A. Melvin Miller. After serving two years in the army, Miller move to Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution this week

Here’s our Distribution Schedule for the week. You can find information about all of our distributions for the month on our Facebook Events Page. – Mobile Pantry | 11 AM – 12:30 PM | New Liberty Baptist Church | 33030 Sparta Rd, Milford, VA 22514. – Pop-Up Pantry...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments

WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Dump truck smashes into Charlene's Kitchen in Old Town Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — One business owner is now literally picking up the pieces after a dump truck smashed through the side of her catering service in Old Town Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Alexandria Police said the truck hit Charlene's Kitchen at 104 N. West Street at about 2:42 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

ARISE Guaranteed Income Program Sees 4,149 Applications

More than 4,100 hopeful residents applied for a new guaranteed income pilot program called Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE), which is set to provide residents with payments of $500 per month for two years, no strings attached. Of the 4,149 applications received, just 170 will receive...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Foxtrot Now Open in Bethesda; Gift For Opening Week Customers Available

Foxtrot’s fifth DMV-area location is now open at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.). Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
BETHESDA, MD
alxnow.com

Shots fired near Potomac Yard Sunday night

No one was injured after shots were fired in a neighborhood near Potomac Yard on Sunday night. The incident occurred at around 11:30 in a residential area in the 100 block of Luna Drive, which is near Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology. No arrests were made and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand

Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Journal

Salt levels in drinking water could be near tipping point

Salt is in the food we eat, on the pavement under our car tires in winter, and in the powdered laundry detergent we use to wash our clothes. And an ever-increasing amount is ending up in local waters — waters that, by definition, should not be salty. Yet across...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen in Rockville Town Center

Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.

