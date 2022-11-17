Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
KOMU
Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays
WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
KOMU
Rotary Club of Columbia hosts turkey fry Wednesday
The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry. In the fourth year of the event, this year the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday. Individuals can purchase turkeys for both personal meals and as donations for...
KOMU
The Center Project provides safe space for LGBTQ community this holiday season
COLUMBIA – The Center Project said it is offering a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress level increases during the holidays. Camaron Nielson, a board member for The Center Project, said stress levels can be even higher for members of the LGBTQ community.
KOMU
First ever Civic Academy graduates to be honored at Columbia City Council meeting
COLUMBIA - City council members will honor 17 Civic Academy graduates for their coursework completion at the council meeting Monday at 7 p.m. The Civic Academy is a free, six-week interactive program for Columbia residents interested in learning more about their local government and its impact. Participants met on Thursdays...
KOMU
Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
KOMU
Go COMO adjusts orange line route to include stop at Room at the Inn
COLUMBIA - Effective Monday, Nov. 28, Go COMO bus routes will include a stop at the Ashley Street Center, the new home to Room at the Inn, the city of Columbia announced Monday. The orange route currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station, stops in the north central area then...
KOMU
A Time to Give Thanks kicks off Thanksgiving week with food box event
COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday. A Time to Give Thanks is a project that honors Everybody Eats, an idea created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, by continuing to give out free meals to those in need.
KOMU
Columbia beauty supply store closes down after pandemic, donates supplies to charity
COLUMBIA- After over 25 years of business, owner David Shim is looking to close down the AQ Beauty Supply store to start his retirement. Shim has been anticipating the closing for several years. In 2019, he closed the store but opened it back up in 2020. Shortly after, the pandemic hit, and the business suffered.
KOMU
FIRST LEGO League robotics tournament helps students develop new skills
COLUMBIA – Students from across the state presented projects for an Engineering Innovation Challenge and competed in the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) robotics tournament on Saturday. There were 16 teams, consisting of students ages 9 to 14. These students were assisted by 40 community volunteers who all served as...
KOMU
UPDATED: Columbia City Council hears public comment on proposed police surveillance program, fails to pass
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council failed to pass a video surveillance program by a vote of 4 to 3 on Monday night. FUSUS is a video surveillance software program that would have given Columbia police access to public or private surveillance cameras that choose to opt in to the program.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 21
The Center Project is offering a safe space and hosting events for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season to accommodate heightened levels of stress. Due to the positive community response to these events so far, board member Camaron Nielson says she hopes everyone knows they can choose their family and support system this season.
KOMU
Boone Health chef serves up smiles and comfort with new menu items
COLUMBIA — There's a stigma around hospital food that Jason Anderson said he wants to break. "I want to offer the best food I can, wherever I'm at," Anderson said. "These people work really hard upstairs, and I just want to give them the best." From shrimp fettuccine Alfredo...
KOMU
Endangered person advisory issued for missing girl in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY - An endangered person advisory has been issued for 14-year-old Jamiah K. Brooks, following a missing person incident that occurred at 17004 N. Highway 65 Malta Bend. According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, that incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Brooks was reported...
KOMU
Rocheport Bridge construction progresses despite cold temperatures
Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024. Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.
KOMU
Boil advisory lifted for Centertown Waterworks customers
CENTERTOWN - The Village of Centertown lifted its boil water advisory Monday for all residents who receive their water from Centertown Waterworks. The village issued the advisory on Thursday. In a news release, Centertown's chief water operator said the advisory was not due to contamination but "a precautionary effort" following...
KOMU
Trial set for first suspect in shooting that killed Battle High School student
COLUMBIA - A trial has been set for a Columbia teenager charged in the deadly February shooting of a Battle High School student. Oscar Ashford, 18, will face a jury trial starting Dec. 20, at 9 a.m., according to online court records. Ashford's first-degree murder charge was dropped to a...
KOMU
2019 homicide suspect to make first court appearance after extradition
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 2019 homicide suspect will make her first court appearance Tuesday after she was extradited back to Callaway County. Emily Ricketts is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez. She will appear in court for a hearing Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Ricketts,...
KOMU
Blair Oaks football advances to Class 2 semifinals; Boonville falls in quarterfinals
Blair Oaks continued its undefeated season with a 42-0 victory over Lift for Life Academy in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis. The Falcons (12-0) recorded their third shutout of the season and finished with their second-lowest scoring effort, the lowest coming...
KOMU
Baseball players put in the work before first official season at MACC
MOBERLY - Moberly Area Community College (MACC) geared up for its maiden baseball season with some fall ball. Back in April, former William Woods University baseball coach and Moberly native, Chris Fletcher, was selected for head coach of the soon-to-be Greyhound baseball program. Fletcher wouldn't just be coach. He was...
KOMU
Friday Night Fever (Saturday Edition): State Quarterfinals
Three mid-Missouri teams are heading to the state playoffs after winning their district. The Boonville Pirates has caught fire at the right time, Dylan Hair and the Blair Oaks Falcons continue to dominate and Monroe City is looking to keep their undefeated season going. Here are the game times for...
Comments / 0