ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays

WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KOMU

Rotary Club of Columbia hosts turkey fry Wednesday

The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry. In the fourth year of the event, this year the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday. Individuals can purchase turkeys for both personal meals and as donations for...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

The Center Project provides safe space for LGBTQ community this holiday season

COLUMBIA – The Center Project said it is offering a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress level increases during the holidays. Camaron Nielson, a board member for The Center Project, said stress levels can be even higher for members of the LGBTQ community.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market

COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

A Time to Give Thanks kicks off Thanksgiving week with food box event

COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday. A Time to Give Thanks is a project that honors Everybody Eats, an idea created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, by continuing to give out free meals to those in need.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

FIRST LEGO League robotics tournament helps students develop new skills

COLUMBIA – Students from across the state presented projects for an Engineering Innovation Challenge and competed in the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) robotics tournament on Saturday. There were 16 teams, consisting of students ages 9 to 14. These students were assisted by 40 community volunteers who all served as...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 21

The Center Project is offering a safe space and hosting events for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season to accommodate heightened levels of stress. Due to the positive community response to these events so far, board member Camaron Nielson says she hopes everyone knows they can choose their family and support system this season.
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

Boone Health chef serves up smiles and comfort with new menu items

COLUMBIA — There's a stigma around hospital food that Jason Anderson said he wants to break. "I want to offer the best food I can, wherever I'm at," Anderson said. "These people work really hard upstairs, and I just want to give them the best." From shrimp fettuccine Alfredo...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Endangered person advisory issued for missing girl in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY - An endangered person advisory has been issued for 14-year-old Jamiah K. Brooks, following a missing person incident that occurred at 17004 N. Highway 65 Malta Bend. According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, that incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Brooks was reported...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Rocheport Bridge construction progresses despite cold temperatures

Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024. Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Boil advisory lifted for Centertown Waterworks customers

CENTERTOWN - The Village of Centertown lifted its boil water advisory Monday for all residents who receive their water from Centertown Waterworks. The village issued the advisory on Thursday. In a news release, Centertown's chief water operator said the advisory was not due to contamination but "a precautionary effort" following...
CENTERTOWN, MO
KOMU

Baseball players put in the work before first official season at MACC

MOBERLY - Moberly Area Community College (MACC) geared up for its maiden baseball season with some fall ball. Back in April, former William Woods University baseball coach and Moberly native, Chris Fletcher, was selected for head coach of the soon-to-be Greyhound baseball program. Fletcher wouldn't just be coach. He was...
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

Friday Night Fever (Saturday Edition): State Quarterfinals

Three mid-Missouri teams are heading to the state playoffs after winning their district. The Boonville Pirates has caught fire at the right time, Dylan Hair and the Blair Oaks Falcons continue to dominate and Monroe City is looking to keep their undefeated season going. Here are the game times for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy