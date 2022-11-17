Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Jason Momoa Reacts After Lenny Kravitz Shares Pic of Him Kissing Lisa Bonet for Her Birthday
Still a family! Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz showed mutual ex Lisa Bonet plenty of love as she celebrated her 55th birthday. The "Are You Gonna Go My Way" rocker, 58, uploaded a black-and-white photo of himself kissing his ex-wife on the cheek via Instagram on Wednesday, November 16. "Happy birthday mama," he wrote alongside […]
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’
“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Millie Bobby Brown said that unlike her 'Stranger Things' costars, Henry Cavill doesn't let her ask about his personal life
Millie Bobby Brown said that she and Henry Cavill have a "real adult relationship," unlike her familial friendships with the "Stranger Things" cast.
netflixjunkie.com
Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
Women's Health
Um, Jason Momoa Got Body-Shamed For Having A 'Dad Bod'
The Internet, rife with vitriol and a lack of common decency, has found a new target—Jason Momoa’s unflexed abs. After US Weekly posted a photo of the Aquaman lead in Venice, commenters started calling his physique a “dad bod." Thankfully, the rest of social media quickly came...
Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively
Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl. Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood. ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
Ralph Fiennes Admits He Was Jennifer Lopez's Decoy When She Started Dating Ben Affleck
Actor Ralph Fiennes is, of course, best known for playing “Voldemort” in the “Harry Potter” films, but his best performance may have been the one he didn’t realize he was giving: as Jennifer Lopez’s relationship decoy. Fiennes played opposite J. Lo in the 2002...
Jason Momoa shares an adorable video of his newly-adopted pet pig: 'This is why I can't work with animals'
The "Aquaman" star also shares several unusual animals — including a donkey, a ball python, two half-wolves, and a dog — with ex Lisa Bonet.
Dua Lipa Turns Up The Heat In A See-Through Bodysuit
Dua Lipa is the one to watch for her daring fashion choices, amazing talent, and incredible figure. The brunette beauty has the magic to make any look work. She has done that in the last couple of months, thrilling us with her electrifying performances while donning cute outfits to her red carpet appearances. Dua never seems to miss! It's one of the reasons her fan loves her However, on today's episode of keeping up with the New Rules singer, she set pulses racing in this sexy outfit she wore while wrapping up her tour in Australia, and it is so cute.
womansday.com
See 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Shut Down the Red Carpet in a Stunning White Lace Dress
Even when she's not attending an event dedicated to one of her own projects, Kaley Cuoco finds new ways to shut down the red carpet. As folks are well aware, The Big Bang Theory actress loves infusing different fashion styles while attending big Hollywood events. Case in point: December 2016, when Kaley walked down the red carpet with then-husband Karl Cook at the premiere of the movie Why Him?.
Pregnant Blake Lively Praises ‘Stunning’ Ryan Reynolds in American Cinematheque Awards Speech: ‘Our Girls Are His Home’
Their “home!” Blake Lively has a lengthy list of what she loves most about husband Ryan Reynolds — and she’s sharing it all. “With his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths and his grace, so many of those stunning qualities come from […]
Jennifer Lopez talks Ben Affleck marriage and blending their families
Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her marriage to Ben Affleck and how they're blending their families together. The "Jenny from the Block" singer spoke with Vogue for the magazine's December cover story and discussed her decision to legally take the "Argo" director's last name. "People are still going to...
Pink Shared Her Biggest Dish Washing Pet Peeve — And Her Husband Clapped Back With His
When couples list “irreconcilable differences” on their divorce papers, how often are they talking about the dishes? This week, pop diva Pink and partner Carey Hart light-heartedly sparred on social media after the “Sober” singer shared her biggest dirty dishes pet peeve on Instagram. “Good morning,”...
Watch Christina Milian's Preteen Daughter Cluelessly Try To Dial A Rotary Phone
Some elder millennials and Gen-X members might remember living in a home with a rotary phone. Y’know, that old device where you didn’t press buttons to dial a number and instead had to turn the dial a certain amount of times in order to call someone? What a time to be alive!
Kate Winslet And Daughter Mia Will Co-Star As Mother And Daughter In New Movie
There is one thing I know for sure — if Academy Award winning actor Kate Winslet is in it, I’m going to watch it. Thus will be the case with the new Channel 4 TV film — I Am Ruth. To add some intrigue to the highly anticipated film, Winslet will be starring alongside her own daughter, twenty-two year old Mia Threapelton. The pair are taking on a complicated mother-daughter relationship on screen.
All About Kaley Cuoco's Sister Briana Cuoco
Kaley's sister is rising fast in Hollywood
Dua Lipa Shares Beachy Pics From Down Under
Dua Lipa has been on her Future Nostalgia worldwide tour all year, and now the fun is over. On Nov. 16, the singer finished a series of dates in Australia with a final concert in Perth. Ahead of the show, Lipa shared some photos of herself and friends hanging out...
Scary Mommy
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0