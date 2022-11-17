Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Police investigating possible murder-suicide at The Landing in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police are investigating what they are calling a possible murder-suicide that occurred outside the Regal Cinemas at The Landing in Renton. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:39 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men dead in the street outside the movie theater.
q13fox.com
Police investigate homicide in Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting in Tacoma. A man died and police say they are now investigating a homicide.
q13fox.com
Man fatally shot in Tacoma; 3rd homicide in city on Monday
TACOMA, Wash. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Tacoma on Monday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle
A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
Domestic violence incident in Rainier Beach leads to exchange of gunfire
SEATTLE — A suspect was hurt after an exchange of gunfire at a Rainier Beach apartment Sunday morning. Seattle police said that at 10:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South and opened fire. A...
q13fox.com
Bellevue Police motorcycle officer killed in crash
Jordan Jackson has been with the Bellevue Police Department since 2018. He transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer. Officials with Bellevue Police say Jackson also worked as an EMT, a firefighter, and worked with King County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.
q13fox.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Aurora Avenue
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday morning on Aurora Avenue. At about 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with significant injuries.
q13fox.com
Neighbors fed up with violence after double homicide in Tacoma
Two men were found shot to death on S. Hosmer Street in Tacoma. Shortly after, a 28-year-old suspect was arrested. Neighbors say this isn't the first and likely won't be the last act of violence in the neighborhood.
q13fox.com
The Spotlight: Where's the justice?
SEATTLE - The gap between a crime and a conviction can be a wide one, as seen in the latest FBI data available. Of the 41 homicide cases reported by the Seattle Police Department in 2021, 10 of them, or 24%, were cleared. That’s down 6% from 2020 when 52 homicides were reported with 16 cleared.
q13fox.com
Shooting leaves man dead in Bellevue, police say
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in Bellevue on Sunday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street before 4 a.m. Investigators said witnesses reported hearing several shots fired and then a crash. When...
q13fox.com
Fire destroys abandoned Seattle building
A fire tore through a South Seattle building, which was the site of an old Burger King location. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
q13fox.com
Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run; victim's mom demands justice
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A 31-year-old father of two is dead after a hit-and-run in Pierce County, and his mom is now fighting to get justice. On Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., Maggie O’Grady says her son Kevin Mattson was hit by a car that kept driving. Mattson died in the hospital, she tells FOX 13 News.
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies
Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks help finding missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer's
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer’s. According to the WSP, 65-year-old Ebrima Secca was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his home near 40th Ave. SW.
q13fox.com
'He's beating evil': Dozens welcome home 9-year-old boy shot in Renton road rage incident
BURIEN, Wash. - More than 100 people welcomed Isaiah Johns in a celebration in Burien Sunday afternoon. The 9 year-old was shot in a horrific road rage case on SR 167 near Renton on Nov. 11. Suffering gunshot wounds in his face and chest, Johns battled for his life in...
q13fox.com
Bellevue officer dies after crash
According to police, a motorcycle officer was heading north on Bellevue Way Monday morning when he was hit by a white car. The officer was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. Several hours after the crash, officer Jordan Jackson died from his injuries.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5. According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate. The suspect...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood detectives arrest woman suspected of stealing $165K from Nordstrom via fradulent returns
A Nordstrom employee has been charged with first-degree theft in connection with a case in which approximately $165,000 was stolen from Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. According to Lynnwood police, an investigation by detectives — concluded Nov. 2 — uncovered that over the course of about...
Armed robbery, shootout in Covington believed to be connected to earlier crime spree
COVINGTON, Wash. — Three people are in custody and one is on the loose after an armed robbery and shootout at a Covington gas station on Thursday night. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the four suspects robbed a 76 gas station at 16405 Southeast 272nd Street at gunpoint just before 8:15 p.m.
