Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Police investigating possible murder-suicide at The Landing in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police are investigating what they are calling a possible murder-suicide that occurred outside the Regal Cinemas at The Landing in Renton. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:39 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men dead in the street outside the movie theater.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Man fatally shot in Tacoma; 3rd homicide in city on Monday

TACOMA, Wash. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Tacoma on Monday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Bellevue Police motorcycle officer killed in crash

Jordan Jackson has been with the Bellevue Police Department since 2018. He transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer. Officials with Bellevue Police say Jackson also worked as an EMT, a firefighter, and worked with King County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday morning on Aurora Avenue. At about 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with significant injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

The Spotlight: Where's the justice?

SEATTLE - The gap between a crime and a conviction can be a wide one, as seen in the latest FBI data available. Of the 41 homicide cases reported by the Seattle Police Department in 2021, 10 of them, or 24%, were cleared. That’s down 6% from 2020 when 52 homicides were reported with 16 cleared.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Shooting leaves man dead in Bellevue, police say

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in Bellevue on Sunday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street before 4 a.m. Investigators said witnesses reported hearing several shots fired and then a crash. When...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run; victim's mom demands justice

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A 31-year-old father of two is dead after a hit-and-run in Pierce County, and his mom is now fighting to get justice. On Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., Maggie O’Grady says her son Kevin Mattson was hit by a car that kept driving. Mattson died in the hospital, she tells FOX 13 News.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies

Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks help finding missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer's

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer’s. According to the WSP, 65-year-old Ebrima Secca was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his home near 40th Ave. SW.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Bellevue officer dies after crash

According to police, a motorcycle officer was heading north on Bellevue Way Monday morning when he was hit by a white car. The officer was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. Several hours after the crash, officer Jordan Jackson died from his injuries.
BELLEVUE, WA

