The Verge
Feds arrest Russians allegedly behind ‘world’s largest’ pirated ebook library
Federal law enforcement arrested and charged two Russian individuals with criminal copyright infringement over their alleged involvement with the pirated ebook Z-Library. Z-Library, which has been around since 2009, billed itself as the “world’s largest ebook library” before the US government shut down the site earlier this month.
The Verge
An offshore workforce is training Amazon’s warehouse-monitoring algorithms
Fkey meThis report is published in partnership with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. Inside a vast Amazon warehouse in Beaumont, California, squat blue robots carrying eight-foot yellow shelving units perform a jerky, mechanized dance around each other as they make their way to human workers. Amari* works 42 hours a...
The Verge
Instagram should have rejected police pressure to ban rap song, says Oversight Board
The Meta Oversight Board says the company shouldn’t have accepted police demands to remove drill music — a rap genre some politicians and officials have blamed for gang violence — from its platform. The board says Instagram erred in banning a UK drill song after a request from London’s Metropolitan Police.
The Verge
Tax filing websites have been sending users’ financial information to Facebook
Major tax filing services such as H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer have been quietly transmitting sensitive financial information to Facebook when Americans file their taxes online, The Markup has learned. The data, sent through widely used code called the Meta Pixel, includes not only information like names and email addresses...
The Verge
Sonic Frontiers buries its great ideas under soul-crushing design flaws
Sonic Frontiers broke me. This game frustrated me so thoroughly that when I, at last, put the controller down, I did not feel a sense of accomplishment but one of relief. I wanted to like this game. There were parts I did. But those good moments were overshadowed by an experience that is inconsistent, slow, and riddled with bugs that make you want to hurl your controller through the screen.
The Verge
Musk antagonist George Hotz hired to fix Twitter search — he’s got 12 weeks
George Hotz, the noted iPhone hacker who was reported to have once turned down a job at Tesla working on its driver-assistance technology, has embarked upon a 12-week “internship” at Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership. Hotz said his priority at the social media company is to fix its search feature, as well as to remove the prompt that prevents you from browsing the service on the web without logging in.
The Verge
Tuesday’s top tech news: Twitter rebuilds
Since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the overriding theme has been job cuts. Thousands were fired directly, while others were let go after declining to sign up for Musk’s “extremely hardcore” Twitter 2.0. Now it seems the social media company is changing its tune, and staffing back up to replace at least some of the employees it’s shed.
