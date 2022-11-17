ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horrified couple discovers hidden camera pointed at their Airbnb bed

By Andrew Court
 4 days ago

Their relaxing holiday getaway turned into a haunting “scare bnb”

A terrified couple have reported an Airbnb owner to police after allegedly finding a hidden camera inside their beachfront rental.

Ana Lucia Bezerra and Júlia Stoppa travelled more than 800 miles from their home in Goiânia, Brazil, to the property in Rio de Janeiro after purportedly booking the accommodation online.

However, when the pair checked in, they discovered the disturbing recording device concealed on a closet facing a bed.

“I looked at a wardrobe that was above the entrance to the room and I saw a gleam,” Stoppa subsequently told local media, according to CEN.

“When I saw the gleam, I said, ‘Love, I think there’s a real camera,'” the horrified holiday-maker further recalled. “I took a photo with flash with my mobile phone and a bright glow appeared that really looked like a camera lens.”

Stoppa and Bezerra filmed the moment they managed to unscrew the compartment where the camera was hidden.

“Look here. Camera. Camera. Pointed towards what? Double bed,” one of the women can be heard saying in the clip. “Camera in Airbnb in Copacabana. Expensive Airbnb. Next to the beach.”

The couple promptly reported the incident to police before also firing off a complaint to Airbnb.

Local media have reported that the owner of the Rio rental is a foreign national.

“He must understand that there’s justice in Brazil. This is serious. It’s a crime,” Bezerra declared. “There’s no way he will be able to allege that the camera was for security because it was pointed towards the double bed.”

Brazilian police are reportedly investigating the case.

The Post has contacted Airbnb for comment.

