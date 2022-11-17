Indiana woman admits to 10-year-old brother’s death after his skull separated from body

An Indiana woman has admitted to neglecting her 10-year-old brother, who prosecutors said endured months of horrific torture and isolation before the base of his skull was severed from his body, killing him.

April Wright, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. She admitted in her plea agreement that she and her wife, Rachel Wright, 28, dislocated two of Leviticus Kuchta’s cervical vertebrae and his jaw, resulting in his death in Oct. 2020.

Cops found the 10-year-old dead in his bed in the Wright couple’s Merrillville home after Rachel called 911.

The women initially claimed that Leviticus was injured while riding a dirt bike, but officers discovered dust and spider webs on the bike, and neighbors said they had not seen the boy outside since July, court records state.

Prosecutors said Leviticus Kuchta, 10, was covered in bruises and wounds from head to toe, and had infections on his hands and feet. Family Handout

Prosecutors said the boy’s sister and her wife never sought medical care for Leviticus, whose numerous other injuries included cuts on his face, puncture wounds, infected fingers and toes, bruised eyes and “fresh” injuries to his testicles.

“He was the punching bag for his sister and her wife,” Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz wrote in court documents. “They had complete access to Leviticus, who had not access to help. The only way he would leave that house was in a body bag. And that is what ultimately happened.”

A doctor testified that prior to his death, Leviticus was likely in constant pain and could not walk or use his left hand because of the infections caused by repeated blunt force trauma, reported Law&Crime.

April Wright’s wife, Rachel Wright, 28, pleaded guilty in October to neglect and agreed to testify against her spouse. Lake County Sheriff

Leviticus had ended up in the care of his sister and her wife after his mother was locked up for a drug conviction, and his grandfather who was helping raise him died.

If her plea deal is accepted at her January hearing, she could face 20 to 35 years in prison.

Rachel Wright pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of neglect and agreed to testify against her wife. She will not be sentenced until her wife’s case is resolved.

Both women had previously been charged with murder, aggravated batter and battery of a person under the age of 14.

With Post wires