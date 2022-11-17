Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Local OKC Group Offering Help To Those Impacted By Colorado Nightclub Shooting
An LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, became the scene of deadly violence Saturday night when a gunman walked in and began shooting. Police say among those injured, was the suspected gunman. Now a local group says they want to help those hurt most by this tragedy.
news9.com
OSBI: 4 Found Dead Following Hostage Situation In Kingfisher County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a hostage situation that turned deadly Sunday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies remain at the scene Monday morning where four people were found dead near the intersection of North 2760 Road and East 0610 Road. Another person was injured and...
news9.com
UCO Names Interim President
The University of Central Oklahoma names its new interim president following the departure of Patti Neuhold. Neuhold recently left the role after three and a half years after she announced her intentions to move out of Oklahoma. UCO said Dr. Andrew Benton will fill the role temporarily. Benton previously served...
news9.com
Volunteers With Shine Program Work To Make OKC Beautiful
When Brian Maughan was elected the District 2 Oklahoma County Commissioner in 2008, one of his first goals was to help the neighborhoods throughout his district. His idea? The Shine Program. Shine stands for Start Helping Impacted Neighborhoods Everywhere. “It started off for offenders to help reduce jail population, but...
news9.com
SBOE Shares How They Will Look Into Misuse Of School Funding
After 22 years of misallocated funds in Oklahoma Public Schools, the State Board of Education is working to fix the problem. At their November board meeting, they unanimously voted to request a state audit to figure out where the problem lies. Oklahoma City, Ponca City, Enid and Mid Del say...
news9.com
OU Punter Proposes To Girlfriend Following Bedlam Win
The Sooners had another victory Saturday night following their win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Michael Turk, a punter for the Sooners, proposed to his girlfriend Grace Lyons, a national champion player for OU softball. In a video released on Twitter, Turk can be seen taking out a note surrounded...
news9.com
Family Seeks Closure After Deadly Tanker Explosion
One year after her husband was killed in a worksite explosion, a woman is speaking out. Her husband, Joey Bonds was working on a trailer in Minco when it exploded. She's since filed a lawsuit against her husband's employer, Firestone Trucking Company. A report by the Occupational Safety and Health...
news9.com
Oklahoma Tops No. 24 Oklahoma St., Becomes Bowl Eligible
Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma became bowl eligible after knocking off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 on Saturday night. Eric Gray rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and Drake Stoops had a career-high six catches for 89 yards for the Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12), who jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and held on.
news9.com
OKCFD Respond To House Fire In SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Southeast 29th Street and South Westminster Road. Firefighters said when they arrived the fire was inside the structure. OCFD Battalion Chief Mike Paschal said they had water issues at first, but quickly resolved them and...
news9.com
Runners Converge In Downtown Tulsa For Route 66 Marathon
Over 10,000 people got to run all over iconic areas in Tulsa Sunday for the annual Route 66 Marathon. Participants traveled from around the world to traverse the streets of Tulsa. The Route 66 marathon is a Boston-qualifying race that is 26.2 miles. Christian Medina, the executive director of Course...
news9.com
Made In Oklahoma: Chocolate Fudge Swirled Iced Coffee
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a chocolate fudge swirled iced coffee. For the recipe, click here.
news9.com
Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking More O Negative Blood Donors
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is asking anyone with O negative blood to consider donating ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the biggest reasons the OBI is asking for more help is because people with the blood type are considered universal donors, meaning that anyone in need of blood can receive type O negative blood.
news9.com
OKC Fire Department Adds New Drones To Help Battle Blazes, Locate Victims
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has a new type of drone to help fight blazes and save lives. OKCFD acquired six new tethered drones with thermal imaging cameras about a month ago. These drones differ from the department's three existing wireless drones in that they are tethered to a base.
news9.com
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
news9.com
Person Recovering After Being Hit By Oncoming Traffic
--- A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the...
news9.com
Mustang Family Makes Christmas Care Packages For Soldiers Deployed Overseas
A Mustang family with a husband deployed overseas is creating care packages for American soldiers who cannot spend time with loved ones this holiday season. Austin Chancellor left for Kuwait in June and isn't expected to return home until the middle of next year, according to his wife, Pamela. “Just...
news9.com
Buffalo, Western New York Stats Digging Out After 'Historic' Storm
Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed, but highways reopened and travel bans in many areas were...
news9.com
System Nearing By Thanksgiving Morning
If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. The cool weather continues on Monday morning. Here...
news9.com
3 Dead As Dangerous Lake-Effect Storm Paralyzes Upstate New York
Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped more than 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused at least three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the city receiving...
news9.com
OKC Streetcars Giving Free Rides On Weekends Through Jan. 1
OKC Streetcars are giving free rides during the weekends through Jan. 1. City officials are doing this to make travel as easy as possible during the holiday season. For more information about OKC Streetcar, click here.
Comments / 0