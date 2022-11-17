ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Amy Adams Channels Her Character Princess Giselle in Purple Corset Dress at ‘Disenchanted’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIrz5_0jEQzTqG00

Amy Adams brought a modern update to her memorable “Enchanted” gown to the red carpet this week for the premiere of Disney’s “Disenchanted” — a sequel to the 2007 film.

The Oscar-winning actress posed at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a dark purple gown by Dolce and Gabbana. The floor-length piece featured long sleeves with structured shoulders, cinched with a deep neckline and a sharply corseted bodice. Styled by Petra Flannery, her ensemble was complete with gleaming green, purple and silver diamond drop earrings and a panther-shaped diamond ring, both by Cartier.

Adams’ dress wasn’t just tonally glamorous — it also seemingly referenced her finale gown from the original film, a mauve halter-neck mermaid dress with gunmetal crystal embellishments.

When it came to footwear, Adams’ shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s highly likely she donned a set of stiletto-heeled sandals or pumps — two styles the “Arrival” star has often worn over the years on the red carpet.

Adams’ footwear often includes sharp silhouettes with platform soles and stiletto heels, ranging from pointed-toe pumps to towering sandals — often from luxury labels, including Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Manolo Blahnik. Her off-duty footwear is decidedly more casual, featuring Ugg boots and both athletic and low-top sneakers from brands including Converse. Off the red carpet, Adams has also served as a muse in the fashion world, starring in campaigns for Max Mara and Lacoste and attending fashion shows by Calvin Klein, Narcisco Rodriguez and Carolina Herrera over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover Adams and more stars at the “Disenchanted” premiere in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Inquisitr.com

Miranda Lambert Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

Miranda Lambert brings fresh energy to the red carpet anytime she walks it. We always look forward to her dazzling outfits and bright makeup. At the just concluded 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, the 38-year-old proved once again that she could pull off any look with ease and pure grace.
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Lourdes Leon is Sheerly Bold in Paneled Catsuit & Stilettos for ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ Exhibit

Lourdes Leon gave the going-out style a sheer spin for the opening of the new “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. Held on Tuesday night in New York, the event drew a range of star attendees, including Julia Fox, Tinashe and Kylie Jenner. The Material Girl founder posed at the Brooklyn Museum for the occasion, wearing a sheer Mugler catsuit. Her bodycon one-piece featured matte black paneling in the shape of a bra and briefs, as well as wide and thin mate stripes swirling around its legs. The sleeveless ensemble was complete with flared black bodice embroidery forming a...
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter

With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo

Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
Inquisitr.com

Kendall Jenner Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Kendall Jenner is making major headlines for going sheer and stunning on the red carpet. The supermodel, fresh from turning 27 this month, was a major face at the LACMA Art + Film Gala this year, and she did not choose something opaque. Rocking the sheer trend that's been sweeping 2022, the Hulu star sizzled in a floor-length look complete with a sheer bodysuit. The sister to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner chose designer Burc Akyol.
Footwear News

Footwear News

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy