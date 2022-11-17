Whoopi Goldberg still missing from The View

Whoopi Goldberg is still absent from The View.

Surprised viewers first took notice on Monday’s (14 November) episode when both Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar weren’t present, leaving co-host Sara Haines to take charge.

Typically, when Goldberg is out, Behar takes the moderator’s seat.

However, during Tuesday’s (15 November) broadcast , Behar returned, announcing that “unfortunately, Whoopi is out with Covid”.

“So rest up and get back here, miss, when you feel better,” she said as she took the seat usually occupied by Goldberg .

A spokesperson for The View told EW that Goldberg was feeling unwell before the show on Monday, and tested positive that afternoon.

On Thursday’s (17 November) programme, Goldberg once again remained absent, with Behar reiterating that the Oscar winner was still sick with Covid.

Co-host Sunny Hostin was also missing, although Behar did not explain why.

Goldberg turned 67 on 13 November and last appeared on the show on 10 November, when her birthday was celebrated early.

This marks the second time this year that Goldberg has tested positive for Covid, after she first caught the virus in January.

During her first bout with Covid, she appeared on The View from home and told her fellow panellists that it was a “shock” to test positive for Covid as she had received three vaccine shots and she hadn’t “been anywhere” and hadn’t “done anything”.

“It’s one of those things where you think, I’ve done everything I was supposed to do ... Yeah, it doesn’t stop Omicron,” she said at the time of the fast-spreading Covid-variant, according to ABC News.

The View airs weekdays at 11am ET on ABC.