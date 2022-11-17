ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg still missing from The View

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pvsO_0jEQzSxX00

Whoopi Goldberg is still absent from The View.

Surprised viewers first took notice on Monday’s (14 November) episode when both Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar weren’t present, leaving co-host Sara Haines to take charge.

Typically, when Goldberg is out, Behar takes the moderator’s seat.

However, during Tuesday’s (15 November) broadcast , Behar returned, announcing that “unfortunately, Whoopi is out with Covid”.

“So rest up and get back here, miss, when you feel better,” she said as she took the seat usually occupied by Goldberg .

A spokesperson for The View told EW that Goldberg was feeling unwell before the show on Monday, and tested positive that afternoon.

On Thursday’s (17 November) programme, Goldberg once again remained absent, with Behar reiterating that the Oscar winner was still sick with Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfcgo_0jEQzSxX00

Co-host Sunny Hostin was also missing, although Behar did not explain why.

Goldberg turned 67 on 13 November and last appeared on the show on 10 November, when her birthday was celebrated early.

This marks the second time this year that Goldberg has tested positive for Covid, after she first caught the virus in January.

During her first bout with Covid, she appeared on The View from home and told her fellow panellists that it was a “shock” to test positive for Covid as she had received three vaccine shots and she hadn’t “been anywhere” and hadn’t “done anything”.

“It’s one of those things where you think, I’ve done everything I was supposed to do ... Yeah, it doesn’t stop Omicron,” she said at the time of the fast-spreading Covid-variant, according to ABC News.

The View airs weekdays at 11am ET on ABC.

Comments / 100

rinker
4d ago

From what I understand is that she had a Trump derangement relapse, she went in for her sixth shot last week, they don’t know if she is going to make it

Reply(3)
28
Ria May
3d ago

I stopped watching 5+ years ago, too much hatred and to toxicity and negativity and criticism... each host thinks they know it all. Can't stand that race baiter Sunny Hostin... hateful nasty woman....

Reply
23
Nana Nic
4d ago

Didn’t she say way back in 2016 if Trump won she was leaving America? Maybe she finally decided to go! Lol

Reply
22
Related
womenworking.com

Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…

Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Sparks Controversy After Comparing Women Who Vote Republican To 'Roaches'

The View cohosts are known for broaching controversial subjects and getting into heated debates when it comes to politics, and the Thursday, November 3, episode of the popular chat-fest was no different. Sunny Hostin sparked controversy among the panel when she compared women who vote with a certain political leaning to household pests."The abortion issue. I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican," Hostin shared. "It's almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest."CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD...
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Concern After Fans Suspect She Needed Assistance Walking To 'The View' Stage

Whoopi Goldberg has fans worrying after she appeared to need assistance getting to The View stage. During the Thursday, November 10, episode, Sara Haines warned the show's moderator about a step as she helped her up onto the elevated surface. The ladies dedicated part of the show to celebrating the EGOT winner's birthday, which is on Sunday, November 13, with a segment called "Whoopi's Favorite Things.""Hey now. It is my birthday and since I am always on the lookout for unique and wonderful things for people, I want to show you some of my favorite things," Goldberg said as she...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Page Six

Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’

Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Dress: See Bejeweled Gown She Wore Down The Aisle At Mar-A-Lago

Tiffany Trump looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress at her over-the-top nuptials on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples wed her billionaire heir beau Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. The gown was a bejeweled, floor length Elie Saab mermaid dress, with long sleeves and a scoop neckline.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

The Independent

929K+
Followers
304K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy