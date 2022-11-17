ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMCA
4d ago

Because NJ was one of the longest mask mandates. Oh and because they poison our crops.

Deborah Hartman
4d ago

they need to stop geoengineering us, what are they spraying?

Mad☠Max
4d ago

getting sick of Phil Murphy

Related
94.5 PST

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
NJ Spotlight

‘Tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses surges in schools, ERs

A surge in RSV among children has led some hospitals to expand pediatric unit capacity. “I hear that a lot of people are getting sick and I think that a flu shot definitely helps,” said Daphne Moran as she joined people seeking flu shots at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. There’s a growing statewide surge in three respiratory viruses — flu, COVID-19 and RSV — which some health officials are calling a “tripledemic.”
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
94.5 PST

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties

NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
