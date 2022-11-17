Read full article on original website
CMCA
4d ago
Because NJ was one of the longest mask mandates. Oh and because they poison our crops.
Reply
11
Deborah Hartman
4d ago
they need to stop geoengineering us, what are they spraying?
Reply(8)
20
Mad☠Max
4d ago
getting sick of Phil Murphy
Reply(4)
28
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores
An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
N.J. reports 762 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Transmission rate stabilizes ahead of Thanksgiving.
New Jersey health officials reported another 762 COVID-19 cases and six confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate stabilizes days before Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.89 as of Monday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Foodie Restaurant
We are the undisputed champions of food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question that. We love to hear about the Garden State's best, and when foodies are crowning a restaurant, we all want to hear more. New Jersey is home to some of the most...
‘Tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses surges in schools, ERs
A surge in RSV among children has led some hospitals to expand pediatric unit capacity. “I hear that a lot of people are getting sick and I think that a flu shot definitely helps,” said Daphne Moran as she joined people seeking flu shots at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. There’s a growing statewide surge in three respiratory viruses — flu, COVID-19 and RSV — which some health officials are calling a “tripledemic.”
The One Word That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Weirdest Slang Word Ever
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2022
A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station).
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
Tax relief 2022: New Jersey residents can claim check worth up to $1,500 until Jan. 31
Select homeowners and renters in the Garden State have until Jan. 31, 2023, to submit an application for payment worth up to $1,500 from the state's ANCHOR program, which is designed to provide property tax relief for residents.
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Toxic habit some in NJ must stop when gathering for Thanksgiving
It's hard to believe, but the holidays have now arrived in New Jersey. After we get through Thanksgiving, it becomes a mad dash to the New Year. And as we get older, it does seem to go faster and faster every year. As those years go by, so does our...
Spruce Run: A grave reminder in Clinton of how summer’s drought still affects NJ
Now that the holidays have arrived in New Jersey, the thought of that intense drought this past summer might be an afterthought. Ever since we entered the autumn season, New Jersey has once again been receiving some beneficial rain. What's more, those rainy days don't seem to be too far apart from one another anymore.
NJ’s top paying jobs. Are you earning an average salary in NJ?
As inflation is choking the collective life out of us here in New Jersey with runaway gas prices, grocery costs and utility bills, it seems no matter what you earn it isn't enough. I don't personally know anyone who isn't hurting right now. But maybe you're one of the luckier...
N.J.’s population center still tilts north. This town considers it a badge of honor.
Riddle time: It’s neither North nor South, and it’s certainly not New, but this New Jersey town is home to the “center of population,” as calculated by the U.S. Census. Need more hints?. Appropriately, the New Jersey Turnpike cuts through this town in two spots, along...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties
NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
