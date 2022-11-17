ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Inside’ Trailer: Willem Dafoe Is a Thief Trapped After a Botched Art Heist

By Samantha Bergeson
 5 days ago
No one does crazed isolation like Willem Dafoe .

The “Lighthouse” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star leads upcoming Focus Features film “ Inside ,” directed by Vasilis Katsoupis (“My Friend Larry Gus”).

“Inside” tells the story of Nemo (Dafoe), an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.

Gene Bervoets, Eliza Stuyck, and Josia Krug also star, but “Inside” is billed as mostly a standalone Dafoe-led feature.

The film is written by Ben Hopkins, and produced by Giorgos Karnavas, Marcos Kantis, and Dries Phlypo. Karnavas’ Heretic production company most recently funded Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.”

“It’s a dream to have made this film, the way we wanted to, having the privilege to work with Willem and all these amazing filmmakers that supported us,” executive producer Vasilis Katsoupis said in a joint statement alongside producer Karnavas. “Focus is the perfect place for the film, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Focus Features president of production and acquisitions Kiska Higgs added, “With ‘Inside,’ Focus continues our commitment to first-time and international filmmakers. [Director] Vasilis’s thought-provoking film explores an experience we’re all now familiar with – isolation – and explores it in a visually stunning way.”

Focus will be in charge of the U.S. and Canadian release while Universal International will distribute the film overseas.

Jim Stark, Konstantinos Kontovrakis, Charles E. Breitkreuz, Martin Lehwald, Jean-Claude, Van Rijckeghem, and Stephen Kelliher also serve as executive producers.

In addition to “Inside,” Dafoe is set to collaborate once more with Wes Anderson for “ Asteroid City ,” plus lead Yorgos Lanthimos’ two films, “Poor Things” and “ AND .” Frequent Lanthimos collaborators Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Joe Alwyn will also appear in both films. Dafoe additionally stars in Emmy winner Patricia Arquette’s directorial debut “Gonzo Girl,” based on the acclaimed novel by Cheryl Della Pietra. “Daisy Jones and the Six” actress Camila Morrone plays a young magazine intern who takes a publishing job with a maniacal author, played by Dafoe.

“Inside” premieres March 10, 2023.

Check out the trailer below.

