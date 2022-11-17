Read full article on original website
Bob Prince
5d ago
He didn't show any mercy to his two victims, he didn't wait until a more advantages time for them, he didn't give them 36 years of Hospice, he didn't allow their families visitation for Thanksgiving and Christmas. He is a financial drain on the system. Getter done.
MilitaryTimes
Marine vet’s execution date set after 21 years on death row
Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful. In a Thursday ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state in the case of Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden is to be put to death Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible within 24 hours of that time.
Man sentenced to death over jury's wish seeks execution stay
Lawyers for Alabama death row inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the man's upcoming execution
Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, Ariz. — A man convicted in the 1980 killings of two people was scheduled to die Wednesday in what would be Arizona’s third execution since it started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to die by...
Montana Woman Shot and Killed Her Doctor Husband Before Turning the Gun on Herself
On Tuesday, Kimberli Jones shot her husband before driving nearly 30 miles to a local reservoir where she took her own life, say authorities A Montana couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a 50-year-old woman killed her doctor husband and then took her own life near a reservoir 30 miles away, say police. On Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon, the sheriff's office said in a statement. A witness saw a woman...
Scott Peterson Is Moved Off Death Row, Two Years After Death Sentence Was Overturned
Scott Peterson is now being housed at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, where his attorney says he'll be able to "have more of a normal prison life." Scott Peterson has been moved off San Quentin State Prison’s death row more than two years after his death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court.
Gabby Petito's mom reveals 'We didn't know that Brian was who he was' as wrongful death suit becomes official
Gabby Petito's parents were preparing to shell out thousands to fly her home from Moab, Utah, after former fiancé Brian Laundrie was seen hitting her in public.
Idaho Police Don't Understand How Roommates Slept Through Gruesome Murders
The two surviving roommates are not viewed by police as suspects.
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida serial killer suspect Michael Townson told investigators that he fatally choked Linda Little in 1991 and dumped her body in Georgia.
Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio
The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs.Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. He had been condemned for the February 2005 deaths of Lisa Underwood, 34, and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. They were later found buried in a shallow grave in nearby Denton County.The U.S. Supreme Court...
When does an execution begin? Judge ‘surprised’ at Alabama's answer
It’s not hard to tell when an execution is over, but when does an execution begin?. Attorneys for the state found themselves at odds with the attorneys for Alan Miller when they gave their answer during a federal court hearing held Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery. Miller walked away from the state’s first execution attempt on Sept. 22.
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
Outcry prompts Mississippi Parole Board to reverse decision to free convicted killer from prison
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide
A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
Police are investigating an Iowa woman's claims that her late father was a prolific serial killer who forced her and her siblings move the bodies
Lucy Studey told police that her now-deceased father, Donald Dean Studey, killed between 50 and 70 women over the last three decades.
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first opinion since joining Supreme Court
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sided with a death row inmate in Ohio in her first written opinion since joining the Supreme Court this summer.
Killer who stabbed 4 Idaho students to death still at large
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community. So many students had left the scenic tree-lined campus in Moscow, Idaho, by Tuesday that university officials said a candlelight vigil scheduled for the next day would instead be held after the Thanksgiving break. The students, all close friends, were found dead in an off-campus rental home around noon on Sunday, and...
Judge: Prison Officials Must Release Names Of Inmates Who Die In Custody
A Hawaii Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled the state Department of Public Safety must release the names of prison and jail inmates who die in state custody, an order that moves the department a step closer to the longstanding policies of other states. Other correctional systems around the nation routinely announce inmate fatalities.
Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy Michael Vaughan
Sarah Wondra, 35, is being held in connection to the case of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, last seen in July of 2021. KTVB's Abby Davis reports.Nov. 15, 2022.
