Idaho State

Bob Prince
5d ago

He didn't show any mercy to his two victims, he didn't wait until a more advantages time for them, he didn't give them 36 years of Hospice, he didn't allow their families visitation for Thanksgiving and Christmas. He is a financial drain on the system. Getter done.

MilitaryTimes

Marine vet’s execution date set after 21 years on death row

Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful. In a Thursday ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state in the case of Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden is to be put to death Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible within 24 hours of that time.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. — A man convicted in the 1980 killings of two people was scheduled to die Wednesday in what would be Arizona’s third execution since it started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to die by...
FLORENCE, AZ
People

Montana Woman Shot and Killed Her Doctor Husband Before Turning the Gun on Herself

On Tuesday, Kimberli Jones shot her husband before driving nearly 30 miles to a local reservoir where she took her own life, say authorities A Montana couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a 50-year-old woman killed her doctor husband and then took her own life near a reservoir 30 miles away, say police. On Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon, the sheriff's office said in a statement. A witness saw a woman...
BOZEMAN, MT
Nik

Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio

The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.
CBS DFW

Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs.Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. He had been condemned for the February 2005 deaths of Lisa Underwood, 34, and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. They were later found buried in a shallow grave in nearby Denton County.The U.S. Supreme Court...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide

A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
MCLEAN, VA
The Associated Press

Killer who stabbed 4 Idaho students to death still at large

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community. So many students had left the scenic tree-lined campus in Moscow, Idaho, by Tuesday that university officials said a candlelight vigil scheduled for the next day would instead be held after the Thanksgiving break. The students, all close friends, were found dead in an off-campus rental home around noon on Sunday, and...
MOSCOW, ID
