Atlantic City, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Can Anything Be Done About The Stray Cats In Mays Landing, NJ?

This subject may be hard for some animal lovers to discuss, but it's a long overdue one for one specific town in Atlantic County. It breaks my heart to see all of the feral cats roaming around Mays Landing. I live near the Hamilton Mall right off the Black Horse Pike and there are always cats prowling around the various parking lots within that section of town. This isn't a new issue, either.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing Atlantic City teen found safe

An Atlantic City girl has been found safe after disappearing for the second time in four months. Haniyah Graves, 15, had last been seen Tuesday, but has been found safe, her mother confirmed Sunday night. Last time, she returned home on her own, her mother said. Atlantic City police say...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Wanted! Do You Know Where Cesar Sanchez Is?

Cesar Sanchez is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first degree narcotics and weapons charges. He has been wanted since September 26, 2019. Sanchez is described as a 6’4″, 32-year-old Hispanic male...
94.3 The Point

NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police

A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: 5 kids among 7 injured in Atlantic City dog attack

ATLANTIC CITY - Authorities in Atlantic City report that seven people, including five juveniles, were treated for serious injuries after being attacked by two dogs. Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to a property on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the victims, ages 10-62.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

