Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets. From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez...
Can Anything Be Done About The Stray Cats In Mays Landing, NJ?
This subject may be hard for some animal lovers to discuss, but it's a long overdue one for one specific town in Atlantic County. It breaks my heart to see all of the feral cats roaming around Mays Landing. I live near the Hamilton Mall right off the Black Horse Pike and there are always cats prowling around the various parking lots within that section of town. This isn't a new issue, either.
Missing Atlantic City teen found safe
An Atlantic City girl has been found safe after disappearing for the second time in four months. Haniyah Graves, 15, had last been seen Tuesday, but has been found safe, her mother confirmed Sunday night. Last time, she returned home on her own, her mother said. Atlantic City police say...
NJ gas station robbed twice during weekend by same man
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A burglar admitted robbing the same Sunoco gas station twice during the weekend. Egg Harbor Township police said they found the window to the station on Delilah Road at the Airport Circle broken early Saturday around 1:35 a.m. Cash, lottery tickets, several cartons of cigarettes...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Say Teen Was Going 40 MPH Over Speed Limit in Nasty Accident
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was driving at over 40 MPH above a posted speed limit when he caused a nasty accident earlier this month that injured himself and two other teenagers. The crash happened just after 7 AM on Tuesday,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
wufe967.com
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
southjerseyobserver.com
Wanted! Do You Know Where Cesar Sanchez Is?
Cesar Sanchez is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first degree narcotics and weapons charges. He has been wanted since September 26, 2019. Sanchez is described as a 6’4″, 32-year-old Hispanic male...
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
fox29.com
Police: 5 kids among 7 injured in Atlantic City dog attack
ATLANTIC CITY - Authorities in Atlantic City report that seven people, including five juveniles, were treated for serious injuries after being attacked by two dogs. Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to a property on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the victims, ages 10-62.
Ex-Convict Admits Weapons Offenses In South Jersey: Prosecutor
A 63-year-old man from Atlantic County has pleaded guilty to certain persons not to have a firearm and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said. David Spinks, of Northfield, was arrested after he allegedly struck a victim over the head with a sawed-off shotgun, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs
A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported. John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. The 42-year-old Makos said he never...
New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey mother sentenced to life in prison for allegedly killing 17-month-old son to hide extra-marital affair
A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole, authorities said. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklervile last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and...
Beloved bus driver starts reading program at South Jersey school
Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
