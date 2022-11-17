ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

These Maine Spots Are Offering Free Thanksgiving Meals

This time of year is all about gratitude, giving, and love. There are many businesses and organizations in Maine that offer free meals during the holidays. A couple years ago I created a YouTube Video on The Root Cellar. The Root Cellar volunteers and helps provide for the communities it serves. I was able to be a part of a Thanksgiving dinner event. We would deliver free meals, including the turkey and all of the fixings to those who were unable to make or buy their own. I delivered many meals that day to wonderful people and it gave me purpose. This year, the giving has grown.
Here Are The Best Places to Cut Your Own Maine Christmas Tree

The commercials have started, the first snow has fallen, and even some radio stations have already started playing Christmas music. 'Tis the season of sparkly lights, family feuds, endless comfort food, and decorating!. I love to decorate my home for the holiday's as I listen to Bing Crosby and watch...
Single Maine Mom Living in Her Van is Hesitant To Ask For Help But Has No Choice

During Camp Out Hunger, I met a lot of folks and connected with many Mainers sharing tough stories, hugging and crying all the while. One woman in particular, named Stephanie, is a single mother who is currently struggling. She has 4 children, ages 3 to 11 years old. She sadly lives in her van and works a full time job. Stephanie and her lovely daughter came to Camp Out Hunger to donate food and they came every day, donating each day.
YUM! 40 Best Places to Get Crab Rangoons in Maine

We all know them... We all love them. "Crab rangoons" is one of those words you say and immediately people are sighing, moaning, or just simply freaking out over wanting them. You seriously can not utter those two words without getting a reaction from someone. It's just human nature. People...
Will Maine See A Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend? Signs Point To Yes!

There is a very good chance that the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday season could be punctuated by a snowstorm. Sure, we are still about a week away from the Thanksgiving weekend, but as of Thursday, November 17th, the National Weather Service is calling for an above average chance that we are going to be dealing with snow on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Central Maine Power Customers To See Mammoth Rate Increase

For the second year in a row, most CMP customers will be facing a very noticeable rate increase. According to the KJ, the new Central Maine Power “standard offer” supply rates for residential and for small business customers will increase by just under 50%. The new rates, which will go into effect on January 1st, 2023, will increase the rate from just under 12 cents per kilowatt hour to a whopping 17.6 cents per kilowatt hour!
Which Maine Stores And Businesses Will Be Open On Thanksgiving?

Unless you are very new to life in the State of Maine, there is a good chance that you know how to prepare for a major holiday in Maine. Basically, you are going to want to purchase nearly everything you need in advance because most large stores are not open on significant holidays like Easter, Christmas, and Thanksgiving.
Fake Active Shooter Threats Made Against 10 Maine Schools

Commissioner of Maine Department of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck vowed to find out who is responsible for fake reports of active shootings in ten schools around the state on Tuesday morning. Sauschuck said calls started coming in around 8:30 a.m. with details about shootings that were already going on within...
