Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Foodie Restaurant
We are the undisputed champions of food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question that. We love to hear about the Garden State's best, and when foodies are crowning a restaurant, we all want to hear more. New Jersey is home to some of the most...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
2 New Jersey Restaurants Named Among Best Independent Restaurants In The Country
New Jersey is home to so many mouthwatering restaurants it can be hard to keep track of them. The other weekend just driving down 166 I must have passed 4 or 5 different restaurants that made me say "oh, I want to eat there!" What I really like about a...
Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey
MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
These NJ spots have the best breakfast in the state according to Food & Wine
I’m pretty sure I can speak for all of New Jersey when I say breakfast is our favorite meal and if you don’t agree, then you haven’t been to a good Jersey diner. But isn’t Jersey full of good diners? Yes! Which is why it’s so hard to choose where to get breakfast from.
The One Word That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Weirdest Slang Word Ever
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews famous New Jersey pizzeria
Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has been spending a lot of time in New Jersey lately, rating multiple pizzerias with his “one bite” reviews. His latest review is of Bricco’s Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont, a pizzeria that was named one of the best in the country earlier this year. Keep in mind that that designation came from actual pizza experts from Italy, not a guy who runs a sports empire.
A Super Cute Christmas Village Not to Miss in New Jersey
I've never heard of this place, but recently a friend told me about it. It seems like it would be a great place to make memories with the family. It's what I do, look for a fun thing to do with the family. I know my daughter is a teenager, but I take full advantage of the time we spend together, now. It's so important and I live for these moments.
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Breakfast With Santa at Fire Company in West Windsor, NJ
Get ready for some face time with the big guy himself...Santa. The West Windsor Volunteer Fire Company #1 is once again hosting Breakfast With Santa for the entire community. All are welcome. It's such a fun event. This year it will be on Sunday, December 4th from 8:30am to 1pm.
New Jersey Celebrity’s Favorite Breakfast Sandwich Is An Abomination
One of the biggest debates argued over in New Jersey is the infamous Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham debate. If you are in a room filled with people from New Jersey talking about who knows what, try mentioning, "So, is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?" The entire room will...
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
N.J.’s population center still tilts north. This town considers it a badge of honor.
Riddle time: It’s neither North nor South, and it’s certainly not New, but this New Jersey town is home to the “center of population,” as calculated by the U.S. Census. Need more hints?. Appropriately, the New Jersey Turnpike cuts through this town in two spots, along...
Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 2
As you know, I'm a bit of a cheesesteak aficionado. At least in my own head. Either way, I love a good cheesesteak AND pizza. Some places have figured out the magic of combining the two. MMMMM. Delicious. When I brought this up on the air, our lines were flooded...
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores
An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
These are NJ gamblers’ favorite places to wager billions, ranked by revenue
TRENTON – New Jersey casinos, racetracks and their sports-betting partners have reported more than $4.3 billion in gaming revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. That’s an increase of nearly 11% from what was reported through October one year earlier....
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 7 celebrity trailers destroyed in N.J. fire
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in New Jersey used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
Can you handle these everyday things that other New Jerseyans can’t?
Every now and then, on the Deminski & Doyle show the topic of "personal Kryptonite" will come up. Seemingly non-offensive sensory things that drive you up a wall or send shivers down your spine. Take, for example, the old concept of nails running down a chalkboard. Doesn’t just the thought...
