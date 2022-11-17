Watch as Labrador Puppy Demands to Be Held Like a Baby During Walkies

A puppy named Gus has melted hearts online after his owner revealed that he "only walks when he wants to walk" in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The viral clip, shared Wednesday on TikTok under the username Billiethelab_, shows the Labrador retriever being carried down the stairs and around the streets after refusing to walk on his own.

The dog's owner, who also has another Labrador, Billie, wrote a caption that explains: "Gus walks when, and only when, he wants to walk."

The user added, "RIP our backs."

Many puppies hate going for walks because they are frightened, either of the collar or the leash, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). They may also be scared of the great outdoors and all the overwhelming sounds and smells.

A stock image shows a Labrador retriever chewing on a leash. A "lazy" Labrador puppy that walks "only when he wants" is seen in a TikTok video that has gone viral. Getty Images

To change the puppy's attitude, the AKC suggests carrying it 20 or 30 feet away from home and letting it walk back on its own. That way, the dog can experience all the things it would while walking away from home and knows it is returning to safety. This can encourage the puppy to keep moving.

The AKC also suggests driving a block or two from home and walking your puppy back to the house. Or try driving to a new location, because not having the house in sight can help the puppy explore rather than retreat.

It is also important to reward your pup with a high-value treat or toy that it gets only on walks. It then will be tempted to walk in order to earn the reward.

The TikTok video quickly attracted animal lovers from across the platform, receiving over 138,700 views and 15,600 likes in less than a day.

One user, Karabo Tshiamo Mosel, commented: "Gus is a City Boy." And claire87121 said: "I used ALOT of treats and patience for just 1 walk on a lead. lol keep going."

Another user, robyn, said: "This is my dog. All the time. Stairs are a big no-no." Belinda Hunt suggested: "Try a body harness...my dogs did the same and now love their walks in a harness." And misslakhvir asked: "How many times did you watch this? Yes."

Lakey wrote: "Cuteness overload." And flowersmith2022 joked: "Why walk when you can get carried." Misty D. said: "I see he's training you correctly."

Another user, Morgan, wrote: "He might be afraid of his leash mine did that and I had to leave it on him in the house ... he's strange. Lol." And cinnamonfurrever said: "Lazy [little] boy."

Newsweek reached out to Billiethelab_ for comment and could not verify the details of the case.

